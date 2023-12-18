SABC rubbishes claims it’s been paying ghost workers for over 6 months
CAPE TOWN - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) rubbished claims that it was paying ghost workers for more than six months.
There was an anonymous email circulating on social media alleging that the public broadcaster had over 20 ghost workers on its payroll.
However, the corporation said there’s an investigation into irregular freelance contracts at the company.
READ: 'Dire' state of SABC threatening to 'collapse' Sentech, Mapulane tells MPs
Since the start of the probe, one line manager resigned while other staffers were facing disciplinary action.
The broadcaster's executive head of news and current affairs, Moshoeshoe Monare, said it was transparent about its investigation.
"We outlined the process. I did tell the level of investigation and people have actually resigned because of this. I launched an investigation two weeks ago."
This article first appeared on EWN : SABC rubbishes claims it’s been paying ghost workers for over 6 months
Source : Wikimedia Commons: Zaian
