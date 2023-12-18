uMkhonto weSizwe veterans blast Jacob Zuma for supporting newly formed MK party
JOHANNESBURG - uMkhonto weSizwe liberation struggle veterans have distanced themselves from former president, Jacob Zuma, and his support for a newly formed political party with the same name.
Zuma snubbed the African National Congress (ANC) when he announced he would not be casting his vote for the governing party in next year's general elections.
He held a press briefing over the weekend, where he announced he would cast his ballot for the newly registered uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party, despite remaining a member of the ANC.
READ: Zuma to stay an ANC member, but pledges to vote for MK in 2024 elections
Zuma, who was asked to resign as the county's president by the ANC as he faced public pressure to step down amid corruption allegations in 2018, said the organisation had lost its values.
uMkhonto weSizwe Liberation War Veterans’ national convenor, Dan Hato, launched a scathing attack on Zuma.
READ: Zuma voting for MK to revitalise the ANC from the outside
Hato said the former president’s association to uMkhonto weSizwe, the former armed wing of the ANC, was a deliberate attempt to mislead the public.
"MKLWV would like to make it very clear that the so-called uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party is not [the] MK of OR Tambo. It is not the MK of Chris Hani. It does not by any stretch of the imagination represent the disciplined and dedicated cadres of the authentic Umkhonto we Sizwe."
MKLWV has also criticised Zuma for making his announcement on the same day that the military arm marked its 62nd anniversary.
This article first appeared on EWN : uMkhonto weSizwe veterans blast Jacob Zuma for supporting newly formed MK party
More from Politics
Struggle veteran Mavuso Msimang explains U-turn on ANC resignation
Msimang handed in his resignation earlier in December but made a U-turn on his decision last week after meeting the ANC's top brass.Read More
'Nobody plays victim better than Jacob Zuma' – political editor
Former President Jacob Zuma has announced that he will not be voting for the ANC in the 2024 elections.Read More
‘Zuma is his own worst enemy’ – Political analyst
Former President Jacob Zuma has turned his back on the ANC ahead of the 2024 elections.Read More
'I cannnot and will not vote for the ANC of Ramaphosa' – Jacob Zuma
"I'm not surprised, but I'm disappointed," says ANC veteran Omry Makgoale.Read More
Zuma says he's voting for MK to revitalise the ANC from the outside
Despite intentions to mark his X for Umkhonto we Sizwe on the ballot last year, Zuma said he remained a committed ANC member.Read More
Ramaphosa restates call for ANC unity after several public spats between members
Ramaphosa emphasised the need for ‘unity of purpose’ in the party, saying that all members needed to work together to ensure the ‘victory of the ANC’ in the 2024 general elections.Read More
Mbalula says ANC taking legal action against newly-registered uMkhonto weSizwe
The ANC's secretary general disparaged the new political formation, uMkhonto weSizwe, saying the name 'belonged to the ANC' and carried its rich history.Read More
Ramaphosa rubbishes claims that the ANC hasn't improved lives
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa was speaking at the party’s last installment of the 2019 election manifesto review in Alberton on FridayRead More
Shocking history of how Cape Town's Disa Park Towers came to be built
A white housing crisis in Cape Town in the 1970s sparked a suspension of building regulations and a free for all for developers.Read More