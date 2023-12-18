'I cannnot and will not vote for the ANC of Ramaphosa' – Jacob Zuma
Africa Melane interviews ANC veteran and political commentator Omry Makgoale.
Listen below.
Former president Jacob Zuma says his conscience would not allow him to "lie to the people of South Africa and pretend that the ANC of Ramaphosa is the ANC of Luthuli, Tambo and Mandela".
On the weekend, Zuma outlined some of the issues he says have led to the ANC's downfall:
- "The ANC kept quiet when the powers of the President were taken away in the appointment of the Chair of the Commission on so-called State Capture."
- "The ANC kept quiet when it became clear that the 2017 national conference and the position of the President had been stolen or bought by forces outside of the organisation."
- "The misguided statement made by the ANC President, that the ANC is Accused Number One for Corruption in South Africa."
- "The ANC expelled its Secretary-General using the selective application of the so-called step-aside rule but will now allow the President who is also facing criminal charges to top its list for the next election."
- "ANC stood idle when 400 Black people were massacred in KwaZulu Natal."
- "Due to the Public Protector's 31 questions in the investigation of the Phala Phala scandal, she was suspended and then impeached by the ANC, DA and Freedom Front working together."
Given these reasons, Zuma has announced that he "cannot and will not" campaign for the ANC of Ramaphosa in 2024.
Instead, he will be voting for the Umkhonto We Sizwe Party, which Makgoale says could see Zuma loyalists follow suit.
RELATED: 'ANC on verge of losing power' - Veteran Mavuso Msimang quits after 60 years
RELATED: 'I won't campaign or vote for ANC under Ramaphosa, but I'll die a member': Zuma
I'm not surprised, but I'm disappointed.Omry Makgoale, Political Commentator and ANC veteran
