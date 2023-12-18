Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Opinion
'We don't need to drink everywhere. We can go to the beach, have fun' - JP Smith

18 December 2023 9:42 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Drunk driving
Cape Town Festive Season
Alcohol on CT beaches
The City of Cape Town spokesperson Alderman JP Smith
Alderman JP Smith
Lester Kiewit
Good morning Cape Town
alcohol on beaches

Alderman JP Smith explains the City of Cape Town's plans to ensure a safe festive season.

Lester Kiewit speaks to the City of Cape Town's Mayoral Committee member for Safety and Security, Alderman JP Smith, about the plans in place to ensure a safe festive season.

Listen below.

"Law enforcement is extremely busy during this time," says Smith. He anticipates drunk driving statistics this season to be something "we cannot be proud of".

Smith says that "educating the public around drinking and driving is a top priority since people are desensitised to stats of lives claimed by drunk driving."

An issue contributing to drunk driving stats is alcohol consumption at public beaches. Smith says when people drink at beaches, they pose a risk to themselves as they could drown or cause accidents if they drink and drive. Others might become a nuisance which could cause outbursts of public violence.

Smith notes that "alcohol products in millions of litres have already been confiscated on beaches".

People are creative and find ways to get around the ban on booze at the beach by hiding liquor in fruits, and baby clothing and burying it in sand.

Law enforcement will be present at beaches to ensure that people don't consume alcohol and they will search vehicles upon entering precincts.

We don't need to drink everywhere we go. We can just go to the beach and have fun.

Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member - City of Cape Town



