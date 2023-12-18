'We do not pay ransom' – Imtiaz Sooliman (GOTG) on release of Gerco van Deventer

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Mayco Member for Economic Growth 'fully endorses' airport development plans Cape Town may be getting a second airport if expansion plans go ahead. 18 December 2023 12:22 PM
NUMSA slams Gordhan's refusal to hand over documents related to SAA sale While Parliament's public enterprises portfolio committee is probing allegations that the SAA-Takatso deal was irregular, Public E... 18 December 2023 11:40 AM
SABC rubbishes claims it’s been paying ghost workers for over 6 months The broadcaster has been accused of having over 20 ghost workers on its payroll through an anonymous email circulating on social m... 18 December 2023 7:06 AM
View all Local
‘Zuma is his own worst enemy’ – Political analyst Former President Jacob Zuma has turned his back on the ANC ahead of the 2024 elections. 18 December 2023 11:16 AM
uMkhonto weSizwe veterans blast Jacob Zuma for supporting newly formed MK party Zuma held a media briefing over the weekend, announcing he would cast his ballot for the newly registered Umkhonto we Sizwe, despi... 18 December 2023 7:48 AM
Zuma says he's voting for MK to revitalise the ANC from the outside Despite intentions to mark his X for Umkhonto we Sizwe on the ballot last year, Zuma said he remained a committed ANC member. 16 December 2023 7:48 PM
View all Politics
Giving with intention: Tips on choosing gifts that'll bring reciprocal joy Sara-Jayne Makwala King gets ideas for intentional gift-giving from Nicole Sherwin, founder of the organic skincare range Eco Diva... 16 December 2023 4:47 PM
What a year! These are the most-read CapeTalk articles of 2023 - thanks to YOU! Let's rewind and look at the trending articles from 2023 (spoiler: expect many 'Wait, this happened this year?' moments). 15 December 2023 10:42 AM
SAA's financial status revealed after Gordhan tables 4 years of audited reports The audited financial report for 2023, however, remains outstanding. 15 December 2023 7:55 AM
View all Business
Gibson Nzimande: ‘I was just trying to survive and also complete my studies’ From waste picker to Master’s graduate, Gibson Nzimande has had an incredible journey. 18 December 2023 12:30 PM
'We don't need to drink everywhere. We can go to the beach, have fun' - JP Smith Alderman JP Smith explains the City of Cape Town's plans to ensure a safe festive season. 18 December 2023 9:42 AM
[REVIEW] We try a Wagyu burger at Zuney, the new kid on vibey Kloof Street Ute Hermanus tries a Wagyu burger from one of Kloof Street's newish kids on the block, Zuney. 18 December 2023 7:58 AM
View all Lifestyle
Eben Etzebeth voted 'Player of the Year' by rugby peers The double Rugby World Cup winner scooped Players’ Player of the Year in the MyPlayers awards for 2023. 16 December 2023 6:20 PM
Ex Banyana Banyana captain Janine Van Wyk retires as highest capped player in SA Drum roll for ex Banyana Banyana captain, Janine Van Wyk who shares what's next for her post retirement from a legendary career. 14 December 2023 12:35 PM
Turkey's Ankara football club president and fans assaults ref, pausing Super Lig The referee was treated in hospital after he was punched in the face by MKE Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca. 13 December 2023 12:45 PM
View all Sport
SA-leg of Michael Bublé’s ‘Higher Tour’ postponed to 2025 “This break will enable him to dedicate quality time to his family..." 18 December 2023 12:44 PM
Local talent shines bright in BET movie ‘A Royal Christmas Surprise’ BET's ‘A Royal Christmas Surprise’ is available to watch now on DStv Catch Up. 18 December 2023 11:06 AM
Happy birthday, Keith Richards from the Rolling Stones! The Englishman is one of the band’s original members and co-principal songwriters. 18 December 2023 10:15 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Starving Palestinians in 'survival mode' loot aid trucks The UN World Food Programme (WFP) confirmed that nearly half of the people in Gaza are starving. 18 December 2023 12:35 PM
What a year! These are the most-read CapeTalk articles of 2023 - thanks to YOU! Let's rewind and look at the trending articles from 2023 (spoiler: expect many 'Wait, this happened this year?' moments). 15 December 2023 10:42 AM
COP28: Historic outcomes agreed at the UN climate talks in Dubai Nearly every country in the world has agreed to “transition away from fossil fuels”. 14 December 2023 10:22 AM
View all World
Generators fail at Kenya's main airport during nationwide power outage Africa business specialist Victor Kgomoeswana (author of Africa Bounces Back) has a roundup of business news from the continent -... 12 December 2023 9:32 PM
60 years on, Kenya’s politicians continue to use ethnicity to divide and rule Since independence in 1963, Kenya’s politicians have fed and manipulated ethnicity to win elections. 11 December 2023 1:42 PM
The complicated legacy left by the closure of Kenya's first skyscraper The Hilton Hotel in Nairobi was Kenya's first skyscraper. 11 December 2023 12:06 PM
View all Africa
"Business leaders need to be practically compassionate, not empathetic" Missing Link founder Richard Mulholland says we're being lied to about the concept of empathy and its value particularly in runnin... 14 December 2023 7:38 PM
MANDY WIENER: Panyaza will be doing Panyaza things in the run-up to elections Countless polls show the ANC well below 50% in Gauteng. Election gimmicks are loading... 14 December 2023 6:35 AM
Why cellphone provider can't refuse to REPLACE faulty device within 6 months The Consumer Protection Act's six-month warranty on defective goods includes cellphones - don't let your provider tell you otherwi... 13 December 2023 9:12 PM
View all Opinion
'We do not pay ransom' – Imtiaz Sooliman (GOTG) on release of Gerco van Deventer

18 December 2023 9:55 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Gift of the Givers Foundation
Gerco van Deventer
hostage situation
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit

Gerco van Deventer was kidnapped on his way to work as an on-site emergency practitioner at the Awbari power plant in Libya in 2017.

Lester Kiewit interviews Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder of Gift of the Givers.

Listen below.

After being held hostage for six years, Swellendam paramedic and father of two Gerco van Deventer is coming home.

He was kidnapped on his way to work as an on-site emergency practitioner at the Awbari power plant in Libya in 2017.

He was then sold to an al-Qaeda group and moved to Mali, where he was held captive for the remainder of the time.

Gift of the Givers, having experience dealing with the group in Mali, was able to successfully negotiate his unconditional release.

Depending on the state of his health, Van Deventer should be back home within the next two to three days, says Sooliman.

Kidnapped paramedic Gerco van Deventer, who has not seen his family since 2017. This is him in March 2023. Picture: Supplied
Kidnapped paramedic Gerco van Deventer, who has not seen his family since 2017. This is him in March 2023. Picture: Supplied

RELATED: Van Deventer's family to speak once he returns to SA after 6 year hostage ordeal

RELATED: Wife of Gerco Van Deventer recalls last chat: 'It was a loving conversation'

RELATED: Wife of kidnapped Swellendam paramedic Gerco van Deventer opens up on ordeal

It's like a lucky packet – when you don't have ransom money, you are hopeful and you pray because it's very, very difficult to take anyone out without ransom money.

Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder – Gift of the Givers

Gift of the Givers doesn't pay ransom.

Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder – Gift of the Givers

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




