'We do not pay ransom' – Imtiaz Sooliman (GOTG) on release of Gerco van Deventer





Lester Kiewit interviews Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder of Gift of the Givers.

Listen below.

After being held hostage for six years, Swellendam paramedic and father of two Gerco van Deventer is coming home.

He was kidnapped on his way to work as an on-site emergency practitioner at the Awbari power plant in Libya in 2017.

He was then sold to an al-Qaeda group and moved to Mali, where he was held captive for the remainder of the time.

Gift of the Givers, having experience dealing with the group in Mali, was able to successfully negotiate his unconditional release.

Depending on the state of his health, Van Deventer should be back home within the next two to three days, says Sooliman.

Kidnapped paramedic Gerco van Deventer, who has not seen his family since 2017. This is him in March 2023. Picture: Supplied

RELATED: Van Deventer's family to speak once he returns to SA after 6 year hostage ordeal

RELATED: Wife of Gerco Van Deventer recalls last chat: 'It was a loving conversation'

RELATED: Wife of kidnapped Swellendam paramedic Gerco van Deventer opens up on ordeal

It's like a lucky packet – when you don't have ransom money, you are hopeful and you pray because it's very, very difficult to take anyone out without ransom money. Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder – Gift of the Givers

Gift of the Givers doesn't pay ransom. Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder – Gift of the Givers

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.