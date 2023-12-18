'We do not pay ransom' – Imtiaz Sooliman (GOTG) on release of Gerco van Deventer
Lester Kiewit interviews Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder of Gift of the Givers.
Listen below.
After being held hostage for six years, Swellendam paramedic and father of two Gerco van Deventer is coming home.
He was kidnapped on his way to work as an on-site emergency practitioner at the Awbari power plant in Libya in 2017.
He was then sold to an al-Qaeda group and moved to Mali, where he was held captive for the remainder of the time.
Gift of the Givers, having experience dealing with the group in Mali, was able to successfully negotiate his unconditional release.
Depending on the state of his health, Van Deventer should be back home within the next two to three days, says Sooliman.
RELATED: Van Deventer's family to speak once he returns to SA after 6 year hostage ordeal
RELATED: Wife of Gerco Van Deventer recalls last chat: 'It was a loving conversation'
RELATED: Wife of kidnapped Swellendam paramedic Gerco van Deventer opens up on ordeal
It's like a lucky packet – when you don't have ransom money, you are hopeful and you pray because it's very, very difficult to take anyone out without ransom money.Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder – Gift of the Givers
Gift of the Givers doesn't pay ransom.Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder – Gift of the Givers
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
More from Local
Mayco Member for Economic Growth 'fully endorses' airport development plans
Cape Town may be getting a second airport if expansion plans go ahead.Read More
'Nobody plays victim better than Jacob Zuma' – political editor
Former President Jacob Zuma has announced that he will not be voting for the ANC in the 2024 elections.Read More
NUMSA slams Gordhan's refusal to hand over documents related to SAA sale
While Parliament's public enterprises portfolio committee is probing allegations that the SAA-Takatso deal was irregular, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has refuted claims that the sale was not conducted transparently and fairly.Read More
'I cannnot and will not vote for the ANC of Ramaphosa' – Jacob Zuma
"I'm not surprised, but I'm disappointed," says ANC veteran Omry Makgoale.Read More
SABC rubbishes claims it’s been paying ghost workers for over 6 months
The broadcaster has been accused of having over 20 ghost workers on its payroll through an anonymous email circulating on social media.Read More
Van Deventer's family to speak once he returns to SA after 6 year hostage ordeal
The husband and father of two was released over the weekend, six years after being abducted in Libya in 2017.Read More
Level up your DIY skills with fun sewing classes
Sara-Jayne speaks to the Sew Much Fun Studio about learning to design and sew. Liezel Vukasovic, Sew Much Fun Studio Owner gives details on the short courses they offer. Plus, her student, Paulette Calitz, tells us how it enriched her life.Read More
FOUR PAWS warns travellers against 'dubious fun' at the expense of animals
Due to this busy season, some will take advantage of animals and exploit them to make a profit.Read More
Ready to pull yourself out of debt? A support group might help
Debtors Anonymous was set up to support people who are having difficulties around money.Read More