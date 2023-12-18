'Nobody plays victim better than Jacob Zuma' – political editor





Bongani Bingwa interviews Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News (EWN) Political Editor.

At a highly anticipated press conference this past weekend, the former president said the current leadership of the party he once led is now “infested with apartheid collaborators and is being dictated to by white capital.”

As a result, Jacob Zuma announced that it's no longer a party that he can campaign for, and will be putting his vote elsewhere in the 2024 elections.

This public act of denouncing the ANC, comes just weeks after Mavuso Msimang, Deputy President of the African National Congress Veterans’ League (ANCVL), announced his resignation from the party after more than six decades.

While Zuma's newly-favoured party Umkhonto We Sizwe doesn't have any official ownership, Madia says that we need to be aware that it's not just a party he's supporting, but one that he's started.

She adds that Zuma's decision not only goes against the party's constitution, but puts the party in a vulnerable position ahead of the 2024 elections.

What he has done is an act of misconduct as per the ANC's constitution. Tshidi Madia, Political Editor – Eyewitness News

He has made the ANC's lives a little bit more complicated. Tshidi Madia, Political Editor – Eyewitness News

Nobody plays victim better than Jacob Zuma. Tshidi Madia, Political Editor – Eyewitness News

