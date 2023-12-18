‘Zuma is his own worst enemy’ – Political analyst
Lester Kiewit speaks to Ebrahim Harvey, political analyst and author.
(Listen to the interview in the audio below)
Former president Jacob Zuma announced that he would not be voting for the ANC as he feels the party under Cyril Ramaphosa does not represent what he believes in.
Instead, he said he will be voting for a new party, Umkhonto weSizwe.
This is ahead of what many believe will be an extremely important election for the ruling party, as they could drop below 50%.
RELATED: 'I cannot and will not vote for the ANC of Ramaphosa' – Jacob Zuma
Harvey says that it is evident that ANC support is declining, but Zuma cannot be placing all the blame for the ANC’s failures on Ramaphosa.
Zuma is his own worst enemy in many respects.Ebrahim Harvey, Political Analyst/Author
He adds that it seems very strange for Zuma to be showing support for a brand-new party only months before the elections.
Harvey says Zuma cannot claim to be a lifelong member of the ANC and refuse to vote for them, as this could create legal challenges for him.
