Local talent shines bright in BET movie ‘A Royal Christmas Surprise’
Bongani Bingwa speaks to actor Sello Maake KaNcube about his latest project, ‘A Royal Christmas Surprise’.
Listen below.
In this sequel, we pick up where we left Riley and Mandla in ‘A Royal Surprise’.
After navigating Mandla's family dynamics, the couple must now get through the roller coaster ride of their families meeting as Mandla’s parents travel to America to visit them for the holidays.
KaNcube stars alongside Jennifer Freeman, Trisha Mann, and Thapelo Mokoena.
‘A Royal Christmas Surprise’ is available to watch on DStv Catch Up from 17 December, and will be available to stream on Showmax from 21 December.
Watch the trailer below:
This article first appeared on 702 : Local talent shines bright in BET movie ‘A Royal Christmas Surprise’
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vsZ7QoybmTI
