[WATCH] Starving Palestinians in 'survival mode' loot aid trucks





Lester Kiewit interviews Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news.

The debilitating humanitarian crisis in Gaza continues to worsen after more than two months of Israeli bombing and forced displacement of people.

According to reports, starving and desperate Palestinians were seen jumping onto aid trucks on Sunday, as means to obtain food and other supplies in Gaza's Rafah area near the border with Egypt.

Al Jazeera’s Hani Mahmoud, reporting from Rafah said that Palestinians have been forced to go into "survival mode", as aid entering the strip has been limited.

“The humanitarian situation has become very desperate, not only for the residents of Rafah city but also for the one million displaced Palestinians here who are becoming hungry, thirsty and traumatised as the war pounds on," he says, adding that "People are without anything – without a home, without access to food, without water and without medical supplies."

The UN World Food Programme (WFP) confirmed that nearly half of the people in Gaza are starving, with no idea where their next meal is coming from.

It's kind of not the people's fault. Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent

