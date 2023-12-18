Mayco Member for Economic Growth 'fully endorses' airport development plans
Clarence Ford speaks to James Vos, City of Cape Town's Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth.
Plans are underway to expand the Cape Winelands Airport in Durbanville by 2027.
The airport is a former SA Airforce airfield, which is now privately owned, and acts as a space for general flying and a flight training academy.
If all goes according to plan, construction (which would cost R7 billion) will begin in 2025 and the new airport will open in 2027.
I am proud to publicly endorse the development of the new Cape Winelands Airport.James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member - Economic Growth
Vos says that this modern airport will be a critical development for Cape Town and will come with trade, business, and tourism opportunities.
This airport will support the existing Cape Town International Airport to improve the city's aviation capacity.
He adds that while this will cost a lot, it is private sector-led development that the city will support.
