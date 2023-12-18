Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

SA-leg of Michael Bublé’s ‘Higher Tour’ postponed to 2025

18 December 2023 12:44 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Michael Bublé’s ‘Higher Tour’

“This break will enable him to dedicate quality time to his family..."

The South African leg of Michael Bublé’s ‘Higher Tour’ has been postponed to 2025.

Several tour dates set down for 2024, which includes South Africa, were cancelled last week to allow Bublé a break in between his demanding tour schedule.

In a most recent update, Big Concerts, together with Bublé’s team, announced that the tour will be pushed to 2025.

“This break will enable him to dedicate quality time to his family and will rejuvenate and reinvigorate his creative spirit to deliver an unforgettable musical experience and the show that South Africans deserve.”

Big Concerts will continue to provide updates about the tour throughout the coming year, including the precise tour dates as soon as they become available.

“Michael Bublé and Big Concerts express their sincere gratitude to their South African fans for their understanding and unwavering support.”


This article first appeared on 947 : SA-leg of Michael Bublé's 'Higher Tour' postponed to 2025




