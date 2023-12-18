



JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) veteran Mavuso Msimang says he decided to withdraw his resignation from the governing party after they agreed to get their house in order.

Msimang handed in his resignation earlier in December but made a U-turn on his decision last week after meeting the ANC's top brass.

The struggle stalwart has been vocal about the decline of the ANC, which he says is due to the party's failure to deal with widespread corruption and maladministration.

ALSO READ:

• Ramaphosa restates call for ANC unity after several public spats between members

• Mbalula issues apology for Msimang bribery allegations

• High number of political parties due to people losing faith in ANC - analyst

Msimang said that the ANC conceded to terms that would help in restoring faith in the party.

"For the first time, the secretary-general of the ANC has informed South Africans that the ANC will not permit people who have criminal records or people who have been tainted in the Zondo Commission to represent them in next year’s provincial and national election."

Msimang said that failure of the ANC to address corruption now would spell trouble for the party, which would likely have to enter into a coalition, which he believes wouldn’t work at a national level.

"The consequences for the nation, not just for the ANC, is that the ANC will be forced into an alliance at a national level with another party."

This article first appeared on EWN : Struggle veteran Mavuso Msimang explains U-turn on ANC resignation