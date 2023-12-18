'Covid really opened my eyes': Desiree Ellis on her passion for charity work





Lester Kiewit speaks to Desiree Ellis, Banyana Banyana coach.

(Listen to the interview in the audio below)

As a four-time winner of CAF Women's Coach of the Year, Ellis clearly knows something about being successful.

Her recipe for success does not just involve being hardworking and dedicated on the pitch, she is also dedicated to giving back to others off the pitch.

Through the Desiree Ellis Foundation, she does incredible work to uplift the youth and feed those in need.

This project started in her hometown of Hanover Park and shows how deeply she believes that “charity begins at home.”

She is also involved with a feeding scheme for pensioners and hopes to provide 240 parcels this December, to help them through the festive season.

We are currently waiting for them to deliver so we can start packing the parcels. Desiree Ellis, Banyana Banyana coach

Banyana Banyana Head Coach Desiree Ellis. Picture: 947.

Ellis says that the Covid-19 pandemic really opened her eyes to the needs of the people in her community, and wanted to do what she could to help others as she had the means to do so.

My need at the moment is to help communities and make sure [people] have a plate of food. Desiree Ellis, Banyana Banyana coach