[LISTEN] Struggle veteran Mavuso Msimang revokes ANC resignation

After announcing his "painful" resignation from the ANC, alluding to the party's corruption and claiming that they're "on the verge of losing power", Mavuso Msimang has revoked his resignation.

The struggle stalwart, who has been vocal about the decline of the ANC, says that for the first time, the secretary-general of the ruling party has committed to not permitting people who have criminal records or people who have been tainted in the Zondo Commission to represent them in the upcoming 2024 provincial and national elections.

This commitment is what convinced him to retract his resignation from the party, he says.

He adds that his resignation lit a fire under them to take accountability of the party's downfalls and to take action to undo its grave effects.

I'm happy that the public is aware of why I resigned. Mavuso Msimang, ANC veteran

I shudder to think of what's going to happen to this nation if people don't remove corrupt people. Mavuso Msimang, ANC veteran

