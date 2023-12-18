Radio in South Africa turns 100, and is still going strong
This year marks 100 years since radio was first introduced in South Africa.
On 18 December 1923 the first “experimental broadcast” took place at the Railway headquarters in Johannesburg.
The broadcast was of a music concert and was made by the Western Electric Company.
Radio broadcast has grown since then to include hundreds of public, commercial, and community radio stations.
Like most countries around the world, populations relied on radio for communication, especially because television was only introduced in South Africa in 1976.
The SABC maintained a state monopoly on radio in both English and Afrikaans, until the launch in December 1979 of Capital Radio 604 and then Radio 702 in 1980.
A century later, radio remains a popular medium across the country, despite the Fourth Industrial Revolution and the diverse forms of communication available.
In a world where many people can easily turn to social media platforms or podcasts for information, a recent survey confirmed that more than 26.4 million South Africans listen to the radio several times a week.
Just over 94% of South Africa’s population over the age of 15 said they owned a radio set in one form or another.
It is clear radio is not going anywhere, any time soon.
Here's to 100 more years!
