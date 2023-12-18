Radio in South Africa turns 100, and is still going strong

Streaming issues? Report here
Africa Melane 2019 1500 BW Africa Melane 2019 1500 BW
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Carte Blanche in 2023: Executive producer looks back at their biggest moments As the year comes to a close, we look back at some of the biggest stories of the year from Carte Blanche. 18 December 2023 3:54 PM
South Africans joining the Israeli Defence Force will be prosecuted - DIRCO Dirco Spokesperson Clayson Monyela said anyone wanting to serve in a foreign military, must first apply to the National Convention... 18 December 2023 2:57 PM
Khayelitsha puppy hailed a hero after protecting his family from gangsters Moral of the story? Be brave, no matter your size. 18 December 2023 2:44 PM
View all Local
[LISTEN] Struggle veteran Mavuso Msimang revokes ANC resignation This comes after he claimed that the "ANC is on the verge of losing power". 18 December 2023 2:20 PM
Struggle veteran Mavuso Msimang explains U-turn on ANC resignation Msimang handed in his resignation earlier in December but made a U-turn on his decision last week after meeting the ANC's top bras... 18 December 2023 12:58 PM
'Nobody plays victim better than Jacob Zuma' – political editor Former President Jacob Zuma has announced that he will not be voting for the ANC in the 2024 elections. 18 December 2023 12:00 PM
View all Politics
How the Covid pandemic led Hannes Greyling to quit his job and buy a brewery Greyling is the brewer and owner of Gilroy’s Brewery. 18 December 2023 10:06 PM
[Book Review] Three must-read Business Books of 2023 Bruce Whitfield takes a look at some of the most interesting reads of the year, from a business perspective. 18 December 2023 9:22 PM
South Africans love bakkies, but will they love Tesla's Cybertruck? The futuristic looking vehicle is the latest technology by SpaceX and Tesla founder, Elon Musk. 18 December 2023 8:00 PM
View all Business
What are your rights when terminating a lease early? For one reason or another a tenant may want to end their lease early, which can be a legal minefield if due process is not followe... 18 December 2023 4:41 PM
Radio in South Africa turns 100, and is still going strong It is clear radio is not going anywhere, any time soon. 18 December 2023 2:28 PM
'Covid really opened my eyes': Desiree Ellis on her passion for charity work Banyana Banyana has done us proud and that is in part thanks to their award-winning coach. 18 December 2023 1:30 PM
View all Lifestyle
Eben Etzebeth voted 'Player of the Year' by rugby peers The double Rugby World Cup winner scooped Players’ Player of the Year in the MyPlayers awards for 2023. 16 December 2023 6:20 PM
Ex Banyana Banyana captain Janine Van Wyk retires as highest capped player in SA Drum roll for ex Banyana Banyana captain, Janine Van Wyk who shares what's next for her post retirement from a legendary career. 14 December 2023 12:35 PM
Turkey's Ankara football club president and fans assaults ref, pausing Super Lig The referee was treated in hospital after he was punched in the face by MKE Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca. 13 December 2023 12:45 PM
View all Sport
Happy 34th birthday to 'The Simpsons' which officially aired on this day On this day in 1989, the first ever full episode of 'The Simpsons' aired. 18 December 2023 4:54 PM
Nicki Minaj scores record-breaking third no.1 album with 'Pink Friday 2' This is Nicki Minaj's third number-one album, the most by any female rapper in history. 18 December 2023 1:33 PM
SA-leg of Michael Bublé’s ‘Higher Tour’ postponed to 2025 “This break will enable him to dedicate quality time to his family..." 18 December 2023 12:44 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Starving Palestinians in 'survival mode' loot aid trucks The UN World Food Programme (WFP) confirmed that nearly half of the people in Gaza are starving. 18 December 2023 12:35 PM
What a year! These are the most-read CapeTalk articles of 2023 - thanks to YOU! Let's rewind and look at the trending articles from 2023 (spoiler: expect many 'Wait, this happened this year?' moments). 15 December 2023 10:42 AM
COP28: Historic outcomes agreed at the UN climate talks in Dubai Nearly every country in the world has agreed to “transition away from fossil fuels”. 14 December 2023 10:22 AM
View all World
Generators fail at Kenya's main airport during nationwide power outage Africa business specialist Victor Kgomoeswana (author of Africa Bounces Back) has a roundup of business news from the continent -... 12 December 2023 9:32 PM
60 years on, Kenya’s politicians continue to use ethnicity to divide and rule Since independence in 1963, Kenya’s politicians have fed and manipulated ethnicity to win elections. 11 December 2023 1:42 PM
The complicated legacy left by the closure of Kenya's first skyscraper The Hilton Hotel in Nairobi was Kenya's first skyscraper. 11 December 2023 12:06 PM
View all Africa
"Business leaders need to be practically compassionate, not empathetic" Missing Link founder Richard Mulholland says we're being lied to about the concept of empathy and its value particularly in runnin... 14 December 2023 7:38 PM
MANDY WIENER: Panyaza will be doing Panyaza things in the run-up to elections Countless polls show the ANC well below 50% in Gauteng. Election gimmicks are loading... 14 December 2023 6:35 AM
Why cellphone provider can't refuse to REPLACE faulty device within 6 months The Consumer Protection Act's six-month warranty on defective goods includes cellphones - don't let your provider tell you otherwi... 13 December 2023 9:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Radio in South Africa turns 100, and is still going strong

18 December 2023 2:28 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
radio in south africa

It is clear radio is not going anywhere, any time soon.

This year marks 100 years since radio was first introduced in South Africa.

On 18 December 1923 the first “experimental broadcast” took place at the Railway headquarters in Johannesburg.

The broadcast was of a music concert and was made by the Western Electric Company.

Radio broadcast has grown since then to include hundreds of public, commercial, and community radio stations.

Like most countries around the world, populations relied on radio for communication, especially because television was only introduced in South Africa in 1976.

The SABC maintained a state monopoly on radio in both English and Afrikaans, until the launch in December 1979 of Capital Radio 604 and then Radio 702 in 1980.

A century later, radio remains a popular medium across the country, despite the Fourth Industrial Revolution and the diverse forms of communication available.

In a world where many people can easily turn to social media platforms or podcasts for information, a recent survey confirmed that more than 26.4 million South Africans listen to the radio several times a week.

Just over 94% of South Africa’s population over the age of 15 said they owned a radio set in one form or another.

It is clear radio is not going anywhere, any time soon.

Here's to 100 more years!


This article first appeared on 947 : Radio in South Africa turns 100, and is still going strong




18 December 2023 2:28 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
radio in south africa

More from Lifestyle

Picture: © Andy Dean /123rf

What are your rights when terminating a lease early?

18 December 2023 4:41 PM

For one reason or another a tenant may want to end their lease early, which can be a legal minefield if due process is not followed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Banyana Banyana Head Coach Desiree Ellis. Picture: 947.

'Covid really opened my eyes': Desiree Ellis on her passion for charity work

18 December 2023 1:30 PM

Banyana Banyana has done us proud and that is in part thanks to their award-winning coach.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More than a year ago, Gibson Nzimande was homeless and surviving by recycling waste but on 19 October 2023, he graduated with his Master's in history. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News

Gibson Nzimande: ‘I was just trying to survive and also complete my studies’

18 December 2023 12:30 PM

From waste picker to Master’s graduate, Gibson Nzimande has had an incredible journey.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

123rf @loft39studio

'We don't need to drink everywhere. We can go to the beach, have fun' - JP Smith

18 December 2023 9:42 AM

Alderman JP Smith explains the City of Cape Town's plans to ensure a safe festive season.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[REVIEW] We try a Wagyu burger at Zuney, the new kid on vibey Kloof Street

18 December 2023 7:58 AM

Ute Hermanus tries a Wagyu burger from one of Kloof Street's newish kids on the block, Zuney.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[REVIEW] Experience traditional Italian meals at The Woodlands Eatery

18 December 2023 7:36 AM

Ute Hermanus visits The Woodlands Eatery and enjoys delicious, traditional Italian dishes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ zasabe/123rf.com

Things to consider before splurging for Christmas: Budget budget budget!

17 December 2023 2:15 PM

To avoid unnecessary overspending and Januwory, it's essential to draw up a budget.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Juan Jose Porta on Unsplash

Level up your DIY skills with fun sewing classes

17 December 2023 12:53 PM

Sara-Jayne speaks to the Sew Much Fun Studio about learning to design and sew. Liezel Vukasovic, Sew Much Fun Studio Owner gives details on the short courses they offer. Plus, her student, Paulette Calitz, tells us how it enriched her life.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay

'Making Fun Out Of Nothing Activities' - ideas to keep kids busy these holidays

17 December 2023 9:33 AM

Here are some fun and easy activities you can get up to as a family in the kitchen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: City of Cape Town on Facebook

Simon's Town finally gets pedestrian crossing representing its famous penguins

16 December 2023 5:54 PM

Simon's Town's world-renowned African penguins can now be seen depicted crossing the street next to the more sedate 'zebra' markings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

South Africans joining the Israeli Defence Force will be prosecuted - DIRCO

Local

'Nobody plays victim better than Jacob Zuma' – political editor

Local Politics

Struggle veteran Mavuso Msimang explains U-turn on ANC resignation

Politics

EWN Highlights

ANC KZN confident of victory in the province

18 December 2023 7:12 PM

ANC joins hands with pro-Palestine groups to intensify ceasefire calls

18 December 2023 6:13 PM

Factions within the National Freedom Party do battle

18 December 2023 6:08 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA