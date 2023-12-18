Khayelitsha puppy hailed a hero after protecting his family from gangsters
Four-month old puppy, Trouble, has been hailed a hero by the Mdzananda Animal Clinic staff in Khayelitsha after putting his life at risk trying to protect his human family and furry mom from intruders.
His fur mother scared the criminals off by growling and chasing them down the road and fearlessly ran after them too, barking all the way.
Unfortunately, the criminals attacked him, breaking his radius and ulnar of the front left leg.
He was then collected by Mdzananda’s animal ambulance and transported to their NPO veterinary hospital in Khayelitsha, where he received the necessary medical attention.
While he'll need to return for check-ups in three weeks, Trouble is recovering in the comfort of his home.
Should you wish to donate to his medical care,contact info@mdzananda.co.za or make a donation to Mdzananda Animal Clinic, Standard Bank, Account: 075595710, Branch Code: 025009, Savings account, Reference: Hero + Your Name.
As Trouble is still very young surgery wasn’t required. Being so small, his bones are still growing. With a splint bandage to keep the bones back in line, they will heal correctly.Marcelle du Plessis, Fundraising and Communications Executive – Mdzananda Animal Clinic
He is a fearless little puppy and a big hero in our community’s hearts. Moral of the story? Be brave, no matter your size.Phiwe Finca, Marketing Officer – Mdzananda Animal Clinic
