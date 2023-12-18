Carte Blanche in 2023: Executive producer looks back at their biggest moments
Pippa Hudson speaks to John Webb, Carte Blanche Executive Producer.
Of course, the biggest thing to happen at Carte Blanche this year that must be acknowledged is the tragic passing of Derek Watts.
Watts was an integral part of the Carte Blanche family and a valued member of the team.
For all intents and purposes, he was Carte Blanche.John Webb, Carte Blanche Executive Producer
Webb says that his loss is still being felt by the team, but they are continuing to build on his legacy.
From a content perspective, he says that this year their investigative stories are the biggest highlights and are usually their strongest episodes.
What he loves about these stories is seeing the real impact they make, and he feels that was something they could see this year especially from their stories on Ikhwezi Lokusa Special School and the Eastern Cape malnutrition crisis.
