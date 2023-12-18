South Africans joining the Israeli Defence Force will be prosecuted - DIRCO
JOHANNESBURG - South Africans wanting to join the Israeli Defence Force (IDF) will be prosecuted for breaking the law, if they do not follow the correct channels.
This is the warning from the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) after receiving reports of citizens joining the Israeli Defence Force in the war on Gaza.
Dirco Spokesperson Clayson Monyela said anyone wanting to serve in a foreign military, must first apply to the National Conventional Arms Control Committee.
"Any person joining the IDF without the necessary permission of the NCACC is breaking the law and can be prosecuted. It is in this context, that South African citizens should be made aware of the consequences of joining the IDF or any foreign armed forces involved in conflicts to prevent inadvertent complicity in international crimes or violations of domestic law."
This article first appeared on EWN : South Africans joining the Israeli Defence Force will be prosecuted - DIRCO
Source : RSC Inc
