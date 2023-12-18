What are your rights when terminating a lease early?
Relebogile Mabotja speaks to Greg Mazen, Head of Legal at TPN Credit Bureau.
(Listen to the interview in the audio below)
In a rental agreement both the tenant and the landlord have certain obligations in terms of their contract.
That means cancelling it early from either side can come with challenges, as their contract is legally binding.
In some cases, there will be an early termination clause in a rental agreement, which sets out exactly what should happen, but this is not always the case.
Once you have signed the agreement, you do have rights as a tenant with regards to terminating the agreement.
For example, you may terminate the lease, after giving the landlord 20 business days' notice before vacating the premises.
This notice must be given in writing and acknowledged by the landlord.
In these cases, the landlord can charge you a reasonable cancellation fee to cover losses, unless the landlord has breached the agreement in which case you are not liable.
Reasonable loss could be advertising costs for finding a replacement tenant, lost rental income...Greg Mazen, Head of Legal - TPN Credit Bureau
The landlord is responsible for trying to minimise the losses that have been suffered.Greg Mazen, Head of Legal - TPN Credit Bureau
Mazen says the best way to ensure the smallest financial loss for both parties is for the landlord and tenant to work together to make this a painless process.
This article first appeared on 702 : What are your rights when terminating a lease early?
