31 teachers struck from register amid allegations of having sex with pupils
Thabo Shole-Mashao speaks with Dr Cindy Foca, General Secretary of the Education Labour Relations Council (ELRC).
(Listen to the interview in the audio below. Skip to 01:08.)
Thirty-one teachers have been indefinitely struck from the SA Council for Educators' register for alleged sexual misconduct, including sexual harassment of learners and/or having sexual relations with their students.
Legislation prohibits them from having any kind of sexual relations with the learners.Dr Cindy Foca, General Secretary - Education Labour Relations Council
Foca says these teachers come from across South Africa, but primarily from Gauteng and KwaZulu Natal.
Once struck from the register, a teacher may never practice again and her or his name will be added to a child protection register.
Anyone who wants to be employed as a teacher must be vetted against that register.Dr Cindy Foca, General Secretary - Education Labour Relations Council
Scroll up to the audio player to listen to the interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : 31 teachers struck from register amid allegations of having sex with pupils
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_33268326_empty-classroom-background.html
More from Local
Cele defends spending state money to attend Rugby World Cup final in France
In a recent parliamentary reply, Cele revealed that the Police Ministry spent just over R33,000 on his travel costs.Read More
How YOU can help Daily Maverick & SA Harvest feed the hungry in the Eastern Cape
Hunger and malnutrition is a widespread and deadly problem in parts of the Eastern Cape.Read More
'Help the informal sector, don't blame foreigners for a failing economy' - DA
The government is raising concerns on the issue of illegally operated foreign-owned businesses.Read More
Kirsten Kluyts: Accused explains why he didn't immediately report finding body
Kirsten Kluyts who taught at Delta Park High School was attacked during a MyRun event at George Lea Park in Sandton in October.Read More
George Municipality bans dogs on beaches to maintain Blue Flag status
Should residents choose not to adhere to the by-law, law enforcement officers will act accordingly.Read More
Plumstead to formalise bin-pickers: 'We believe they're recyclers'
Once vetted by the police, they're issued with an identifiable bib, name tag, and ID photo.Read More
Toddler falls into open manhole and dies. Suspicious details emerge
It's believed that the victim, her mom and her boyfriend were walking at 1 am when the incident happened.Read More
'A cocktail of murder and mayhem': Documentary dives into the Central Line chaos
A new documentary from News24 looks into the human cost of closing Cape Town's Central Line.Read More
WC govt, COCT concerned over rise in road accidents over holidays
Barely two weeks into the festive season, law enforcement statistics show an alarming increase in road accidents and traffic violations, especially drunk driving.Read More