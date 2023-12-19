'A cocktail of murder and mayhem': Documentary dives into the Central Line chaos
John Maytham speaks with Luke Daniel of News24.
(Listen to the interview in the audio below.)
‘Blood on the Tracks: The Battle for Cape Town’s Central Line’ looks into the collapse of this vital transport corridor.
After years of corruption, mismanagement, infrastructure damage, and illegal land occupation, the Central Line stopped operating, plunging Cape Town's poorest workers further into poverty.
Since the central line has been closed people are paying three or four times more to get into work. It has literally cost people their jobs.Luke Daniel, News24
Prasa promises to reopen the line in 2024, but it has missed several other deadlines before.
The documentary focuses on the history of the Central Line, its violence and its dysfunction.
It has been marred by such extraordinary violence… it is a cocktail of murder and mayhem.Luke Daniel, News24
Scroll up to the audio player to listen to the interview.
Source : Kaylynn Palm/EWN.
