'A cocktail of murder and mayhem': Documentary dives into the Central Line chaos

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Kirsten Kluyts: Accused explains why he didn't immediately report finding body Kirsten Kluyts who taught at Delta Park High School was attacked during a MyRun event at George Lea Park in Sandton in October. 19 December 2023 1:01 PM
George Municipality bans dogs on beaches to maintain Blue Flag status Should residents choose not to adhere to the by-law, law enforcement officers will act accordingly. 19 December 2023 12:53 PM
Plumstead to formalise bin-pickers: 'We believe they're recyclers' Once vetted by the police, they're issued with an identifiable bib, name tag, and ID photo. 19 December 2023 10:17 AM
View all Local
Jacob Zuma ditching ANC will stand out for voters, particularly in KZN - analyst South Africans vote in national elections next year and a host of new political parties are throwing their hats into the ring. 19 December 2023 12:51 PM
'This is a fake uMkhonto weSizwe': KZN ANC rejects Zuma-endorsed MK party The former president announced over the weekend that he was planning to denounce the ANC and campaign and vote for his new politic... 19 December 2023 10:46 AM
Govt being cautious on SA's diplomatic ties with Israel - Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa was speaking at the African National Congress (ANC)'s Luthuli House headquarters in Johannesburg on Mond... 19 December 2023 7:28 AM
View all Politics
Over 60 Bafokeng Mineworkers resurface as underground sit-in continues Workers are believed to be at odds with the mine over its profit-sharing incentive, although a formal list of grievances is yet to... 19 December 2023 2:46 PM
'A cocktail of murder and mayhem': Documentary dives into the Central Line chaos A new documentary from News24 looks into the human cost of closing Cape Town's Central Line. 19 December 2023 8:40 AM
How the Covid pandemic led Hannes Greyling to quit his job and buy a brewery Greyling is the brewer and owner of Gilroy’s Brewery. 18 December 2023 10:06 PM
View all Business
Silence S01 Scooter review: An eco-friendly urban vehicle Urban travel could have an amazing new green option with the Silence S01 Scooter. 19 December 2023 3:41 PM
10 tips to keep safe during last-minute holiday shopping Don’t become a victim of pickpockets and scammers while doing your last-minute holiday shopping. 19 December 2023 2:59 PM
How Covid influenced the top baby names of 2022 Stats SA has released a list of the most common names of babies born in 2022. 19 December 2023 1:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
Michael Schumacher's former manager has ‘no hope’ of seeing him again Willi Weber said he “mourned like a dog” following Schumacher’s skiing accident a decade ago. 19 December 2023 12:36 PM
Eben Etzebeth voted 'Player of the Year' by rugby peers The double Rugby World Cup winner scooped Players’ Player of the Year in the MyPlayers awards for 2023. 16 December 2023 6:20 PM
Ex Banyana Banyana captain Janine Van Wyk retires as highest capped player in SA Drum roll for ex Banyana Banyana captain, Janine Van Wyk who shares what's next for her post retirement from a legendary career. 14 December 2023 12:35 PM
View all Sport
Marvel actor Jonathan Majors found guilty of assaulting ex-girlfriend The actor was convicted of third-degree assault and second-degree aggravated assault. 19 December 2023 8:22 AM
Happy 34th birthday to 'The Simpsons' which officially aired on this day On this day in 1989, the first ever full episode of 'The Simpsons' aired. 18 December 2023 4:54 PM
Nicki Minaj scores record-breaking third no.1 album with 'Pink Friday 2' This is Nicki Minaj's third number-one album, the most by any female rapper in history. 18 December 2023 1:33 PM
View all Entertainment
BP suspends Red Sea shipments after series of attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels The Red Sea is one of the world's most important routes for oil and liquefied natural gas shipments and consumer goods. 19 December 2023 10:46 AM
Israeli sniper killed mother, child in Gaza's only Catholic church - Cardinal “What absolutely puzzles me is that this does nothing to further Israel’s right to defend itself," says Cardinal Vincent Nichol. 19 December 2023 9:22 AM
[WATCH] Starving Palestinians in 'survival mode' loot aid trucks The UN World Food Programme (WFP) confirmed that nearly half of the people in Gaza are starving. 18 December 2023 12:35 PM
View all World
Generators fail at Kenya's main airport during nationwide power outage Africa business specialist Victor Kgomoeswana (author of Africa Bounces Back) has a roundup of business news from the continent -... 12 December 2023 9:32 PM
60 years on, Kenya’s politicians continue to use ethnicity to divide and rule Since independence in 1963, Kenya’s politicians have fed and manipulated ethnicity to win elections. 11 December 2023 1:42 PM
The complicated legacy left by the closure of Kenya's first skyscraper The Hilton Hotel in Nairobi was Kenya's first skyscraper. 11 December 2023 12:06 PM
View all Africa
"Business leaders need to be practically compassionate, not empathetic" Missing Link founder Richard Mulholland says we're being lied to about the concept of empathy and its value particularly in runnin... 14 December 2023 7:38 PM
MANDY WIENER: Panyaza will be doing Panyaza things in the run-up to elections Countless polls show the ANC well below 50% in Gauteng. Election gimmicks are loading... 14 December 2023 6:35 AM
Why cellphone provider can't refuse to REPLACE faulty device within 6 months The Consumer Protection Act's six-month warranty on defective goods includes cellphones - don't let your provider tell you otherwi... 13 December 2023 9:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Business

'A cocktail of murder and mayhem': Documentary dives into the Central Line chaos

19 December 2023 8:40 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Documentary
central line

A new documentary from News24 looks into the human cost of closing Cape Town's Central Line.

John Maytham speaks with Luke Daniel of News24.

(Listen to the interview in the audio below.)

Blood on the Tracks: The Battle for Cape Town’s Central Line’ looks into the collapse of this vital transport corridor.

After years of corruption, mismanagement, infrastructure damage, and illegal land occupation, the Central Line stopped operating, plunging Cape Town's poorest workers further into poverty.

Since the central line has been closed people are paying three or four times more to get into work. It has literally cost people their jobs.

Luke Daniel, News24
Since October 2019, services have been suspended on the Central Line between Cape Town to Chris Hani and Cape Town to Kapteinsklip due to extensive overhead cable theft and infrastructure damage. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN.
Since October 2019, services have been suspended on the Central Line between Cape Town to Chris Hani and Cape Town to Kapteinsklip due to extensive overhead cable theft and infrastructure damage. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN.

Prasa promises to reopen the line in 2024, but it has missed several other deadlines before.

The documentary focuses on the history of the Central Line, its violence and its dysfunction.

It has been marred by such extraordinary violence… it is a cocktail of murder and mayhem.

Luke Daniel, News24

Scroll up to the audio player to listen to the interview.




19 December 2023 8:40 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Documentary
central line

More from Local

Police Minister Bheki Cele. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter

Cele defends spending state money to attend Rugby World Cup final in France

19 December 2023 4:36 PM

In a recent parliamentary reply, Cele revealed that the Police Ministry spent just over R33,000 on his travel costs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© addtodsaporn/123rf.com

How YOU can help Daily Maverick & SA Harvest feed the hungry in the Eastern Cape

19 December 2023 4:22 PM

Hunger and malnutrition is a widespread and deadly problem in parts of the Eastern Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

vrphotographyjhb/123rf

'Help the informal sector, don't blame foreigners for a failing economy' - DA

19 December 2023 2:07 PM

The government is raising concerns on the issue of illegally operated foreign-owned businesses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The man accused of the rape and murder of Johannesburg teacher Kirsten Kluyts. Picture: Bernadette Wicks/Eyewitness News

Kirsten Kluyts: Accused explains why he didn't immediately report finding body

19 December 2023 1:01 PM

Kirsten Kluyts who taught at Delta Park High School was attacked during a MyRun event at George Lea Park in Sandton in October.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

No dogs allowed / Pixabay: 2204574

George Municipality bans dogs on beaches to maintain Blue Flag status

19 December 2023 12:53 PM

Should residents choose not to adhere to the by-law, law enforcement officers will act accordingly.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Plumstead to formalise bin-pickers / Facebook: Plumstead Neighbourhood Watch

Plumstead to formalise bin-pickers: 'We believe they're recyclers'

19 December 2023 10:17 AM

Once vetted by the police, they're issued with an identifiable bib, name tag, and ID photo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter

Toddler falls into open manhole and dies. Suspicious details emerge

19 December 2023 9:42 AM

It's believed that the victim, her mom and her boyfriend were walking at 1 am when the incident happened.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © teka77/123rf.com

31 teachers struck from register amid allegations of having sex with pupils

19 December 2023 7:45 AM

The educators have been expelled from the profession amid sexual misconduct allegations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

At least 29 people were killed in Mexico when a passenger bus careened off a mountain road and plummeted into a ravine in Oaxaca, Mexico. Picture: Chris Rowe/Flickr

WC govt, COCT concerned over rise in road accidents over holidays

19 December 2023 6:31 AM

Barely two weeks into the festive season, law enforcement statistics show an alarming increase in road accidents and traffic violations, especially drunk driving.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab: Carte Blanche

Carte Blanche in 2023: Executive producer looks back at their biggest moments

18 December 2023 3:54 PM

As the year comes to a close, we look back at some of the biggest stories of the year from Carte Blanche.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

The Bafokeng Rasimone platinum mine in the North-West. Picture: Bafokeng.com

Over 60 Bafokeng Mineworkers resurface as underground sit-in continues

19 December 2023 2:46 PM

Workers are believed to be at odds with the mine over its profit-sharing incentive, although a formal list of grievances is yet to be tabled.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© nitr/123rf.com

How the Covid pandemic led Hannes Greyling to quit his job and buy a brewery

18 December 2023 10:06 PM

Greyling is the brewer and owner of Gilroy’s Brewery.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the author or reviewer of a trending business book. © stokato/123rf.com

[Book Review] Three must-read Business Books of 2023

18 December 2023 9:22 PM

Bruce Whitfield takes a look at some of the most interesting reads of the year, from a business perspective.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tesla's new Cybertruck. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Periwinklewrinkles

South Africans love bakkies, but will they love Tesla's Cybertruck?

18 December 2023 8:00 PM

The futuristic looking vehicle is the latest technology by SpaceX and Tesla founder, Elon Musk.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© artush/123rf.com

Sun International acquires Emperors Palace owner, Peermont Group for R7.3bn

18 December 2023 7:07 PM

Peermont operates 11 properties across SA and Botswana, including the Emperors Palace Resort in Johannesburg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ pressmaster/123rf.com

Giving with intention: Tips on choosing gifts that'll bring reciprocal joy

16 December 2023 4:47 PM

Sara-Jayne Makwala King gets ideas for intentional gift-giving from Nicole Sherwin, founder of the organic skincare range Eco Diva Natural.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What a year! These are the most-read CapeTalk articles of 2023 - thanks to YOU!

15 December 2023 10:42 AM

Let's rewind and look at the trending articles from 2023 (spoiler: expect many 'Wait, this happened this year?' moments).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© brians101/123rf.com

SAA's financial status revealed after Gordhan tables 4 years of audited reports

15 December 2023 7:55 AM

The audited financial report for 2023, however, remains outstanding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© langstrup/123rf.com

Your year-end financial check-up: Tips to make this important job easier

14 December 2023 9:29 PM

Best to take stock of your finances before the holiday shutdown, even if you'd rather be doing other, more fun things.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: 123rf

Rand strengthens on US Fed news, could breach R18/$ early in 2024

14 December 2023 8:50 PM

Currency strategist Andre Cilliers on the appreciative ability of the rand after the US Federal Reserve signalled that interest rate cuts are ahead.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Cele defends spending state money to attend Rugby World Cup final in France

Local

Over 60 Bafokeng Mineworkers resurface as underground sit-in continues

Business

'Help the informal sector, don't blame foreigners for a failing economy' - DA

Local

EWN Highlights

Limpopo police launch hunt for 'Holiday Swindler'

19 December 2023 7:38 PM

A medico-legal autopsy report reveals Kirsten Kluyts wasn't raped

19 December 2023 7:06 PM

Cele defends spending state money to attend Rugby World Cup final in France

19 December 2023 6:36 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA