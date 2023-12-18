Sun International acquires Emperors Palace owner, Peermont Group for R7.3bn
Bruce Whitfield interviews Anthony Leeming, CEO at Sun International Group.
Sun International on Monday announced it reached an agreement with shareholders to acquire casino and hotel group Peermont, in a deal valued at about R7.3 billion.
Sun International currently operates four resorts and hotels, as well as nine urban casinos in South Africa.
The resorts include Sun City, Wild Coast Sun, Table Bay Hotel and The Maslow Sandton.
Sun International's casinos include Carnival City in Gauteng and the Western Cape's GrandWest, as well as the online betting offering, SunBet.
Scale definitely adds value to any company, and I think we see Emperors as a prime asset.Anthony Leeming, CEO - Sun International Group
Husband and wife, Logan and Lutchmee Moodley finish 1st and 2nd in our VIP Summer Bash Roulette Tournament this weekend, winning a combined R588 000 in Cash and FreePlay. Congratulations!#ThePalaceofDreams #SummerBash #ROULETTE' Emperors Palace (@EmperorsPalace) December 10, 2023
18+ Only | Winners know when to stop pic.twitter.com/Xnbi43ERK1
The deal is set to be concluded over the next 6-9 months, pending all the required approvals by the necessary authorities, such as the Gauteng Gaming Board and the Competition Commission.
Peermont operates 11 properties in South Africa and Botswana, as well as betting site PalaceBet.
According to Anthony Leeming, CEO of The Sun International Group, this deal represents a unique opportunity to acquire a group of gaming and hospitality assets of significant scale and quality, together with operating one of the largest, most cash generative, high-quality casinos situated in a major metropolitan area.
Emperors contributes close to 75-80% of Peermont's business, so it really is a lot bigger than Carnival [City], and bigger than Time Square.Anthony Leeming, CEO - Sun International Group
Listen to the audio for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_114849596_sun-city-or-lost-city-big-entertainment-center-in-south-africa-like-las-vegas-in-north-america-.html?term=sun%2Bcity&vti=n81jkdnbx90hefczfu-1-1
More from Business
How the Covid pandemic led Hannes Greyling to quit his job and buy a brewery
Greyling is the brewer and owner of Gilroy’s Brewery.Read More
[Book Review] Three must-read Business Books of 2023
Bruce Whitfield takes a look at some of the most interesting reads of the year, from a business perspective.Read More
South Africans love bakkies, but will they love Tesla's Cybertruck?
The futuristic looking vehicle is the latest technology by SpaceX and Tesla founder, Elon Musk.Read More
Giving with intention: Tips on choosing gifts that'll bring reciprocal joy
Sara-Jayne Makwala King gets ideas for intentional gift-giving from Nicole Sherwin, founder of the organic skincare range Eco Diva Natural.Read More
What a year! These are the most-read CapeTalk articles of 2023 - thanks to YOU!
Let's rewind and look at the trending articles from 2023 (spoiler: expect many 'Wait, this happened this year?' moments).Read More
SAA's financial status revealed after Gordhan tables 4 years of audited reports
The audited financial report for 2023, however, remains outstanding.Read More
Your year-end financial check-up: Tips to make this important job easier
Best to take stock of your finances before the holiday shutdown, even if you'd rather be doing other, more fun things.Read More
Rand strengthens on US Fed news, could breach R18/$ early in 2024
Currency strategist Andre Cilliers on the appreciative ability of the rand after the US Federal Reserve signalled that interest rate cuts are ahead.Read More
"Business leaders need to be practically compassionate, not empathetic"
Missing Link founder Richard Mulholland says we're being lied to about the concept of empathy and its value particularly in running a business.Read More