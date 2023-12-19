WC govt, COCT concerned over rise in road accidents over holidays





CAPE TOWN - Both the City of Cape Town and the Western Cape government have expressed concern about lawlessness on the province's roads over the holidays.

Barely two weeks into the festive season, law enforcement statistics show an alarming increase in road accidents and traffic violations, especially drunk driving.

Officials say they are worried about the rising trend.

Western Cape MEC for Mobility Ricardo Mackenzie says arrests for drunk driving have quadrupled in the province since last week.

He said that road safety officers were out in their numbers, but the public continued to show disregard for traffic laws.

"The festive season is in full swing, and we are deeply concerned about the rising numbers of traffic crashes and fatalities on our roads. It is heartbreaking to know that there are already families grieving their loved ones over this holiday period."

City Mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith, also has a stern message for road users.

"We have given people considerable warning about their actions. Those who continue to behave badly will learn that while it is festive outside, it’s not so festive behind bars."

The road accident statistics for December will be released later this week.

