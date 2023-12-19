



CAPE TOWN - Parliament says it will be adjusting its internal procedures, processes and systems to align with changes in the electoral system that could see independent candidates entering the legislature for the first time in 2024.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has given notice to Parliament that he intends delivering his last State of the Nation Address of the sixth Parliament on 8 February.

Parliament says it’s getting ready to welcome the seventh Parliament in what will be South Africa’s 30th year of democracy.

Taking stock of the past year, Parliament says almost 900 committee meetings were held between April and November that allowed parliamentarians to probe issues impacting citizens.

MPs also went on 19 oversight visits to various institutions and municipalities to assess service delivery.

At least 86% of the more than 4,000 written questions posed by MPs to the executive were answered.

As the parliamentary term runs down, this year saw 43 bills being tabled, up from 34 in the previous year.

Currently, 56 bills are before the House and they will need to be passed in just three months next year or they could lapse.

This year, the president signed ten bills into law.

Parliament said that the 65 hearings they’d held in the nine provinces between July and September on a number of bills was a testament to efforts to involve the public in lawmaking.

Parliament said that construction of its new green buildings would also begin in earnest next year after a fire gutted the National Assembly chamber almost two years ago.

This article first appeared on EWN : Parliament to adjust internal processes to allow for changes in electoral system