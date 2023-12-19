Israeli sniper killed mother, child in Gaza's only Catholic church - Cardinal
Bongani Bingwa interviews Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news.
Listen below.
An Israeli sniper allegedly shot dead a mother and daughter sheltering at the only Catholic church in the Gaza Strip.
Cardinal Vincent Nichols, the archbishop of Westminster, describes it as a "cold-blooded killing", adding that it "does nothing to further Israel’s right to defend itself".
It's believed that Nahida Khalil Anton and her daughter Samar were killed inside the Holy Family Parish, while seven others were left wounded.
"No warning was given, no notification was provided. They were shot in cold blood inside the premises of the parish, where there are no belligerents," said Nichols.
“This has nothing to do with the fight against Hamas because the terrorists are certainly not hiding in Christian churches,” added Antonio Tajani, the Italian Foreign Minister.
The Israeli Defence Forces has denied these allegations.
Archbishop of Westminster, Cardinal Vincent Nichols, on the Execution of 2 women by Israel inside a Catholic Church. Credit: @SkyNews pic.twitter.com/DzjGBxORpG' Ras Mubarak (@RasMubarak) December 18, 2023
This kind of thing; it's a small incident amongst the many, many incidents in Gaza.Adam Gilchrist
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : Israeli sniper killed mother, child in Gaza's only Catholic church - Cardinal
Source : Pixabay: Gentle07
More from World
BP suspends Red Sea shipments after series of attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels
The Red Sea is one of the world's most important routes for oil and liquefied natural gas shipments and consumer goods.Read More
[WATCH] Starving Palestinians in 'survival mode' loot aid trucks
The UN World Food Programme (WFP) confirmed that nearly half of the people in Gaza are starving.Read More
What a year! These are the most-read CapeTalk articles of 2023 - thanks to YOU!
Let's rewind and look at the trending articles from 2023 (spoiler: expect many 'Wait, this happened this year?' moments).Read More
COP28: Historic outcomes agreed at the UN climate talks in Dubai
Nearly every country in the world has agreed to “transition away from fossil fuels”.Read More
Israel-Hamas war: What is Zionism?
A history of the political movement that created Israel as we know it.Read More
Woman's ritzy ring worth R15 million found in dusty vacuum bag at Ritz in Paris
Destruction in Gaza is unfathomable - historian
Almost EVERYONE in Gaza is now displaced, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency.Read More
Kenya at 60: six key moments that shaped post-colonial politics
This year marks 60 years of independence for Kenya.Read More
UFOs: how astronomers are searching the sky for alien probes near Earth
Astronomers are regularly searching for proof of life on other planets.Read More