Marvel actor Jonathan Majors found guilty of assaulting ex-girlfriend

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Kirsten Kluyts: Accused explains why he didn't immediately report finding body Kirsten Kluyts who taught at Delta Park High School was attacked during a MyRun event at George Lea Park in Sandton in October. 19 December 2023 1:01 PM
George Municipality bans dogs on beaches to maintain Blue Flag status Should residents choose not to adhere to the by-law, law enforcement officers will act accordingly. 19 December 2023 12:53 PM
Plumstead to formalise bin-pickers: 'We believe they're recyclers' Once vetted by the police, they're issued with an identifiable bib, name tag, and ID photo. 19 December 2023 10:17 AM
View all Local
Jacob Zuma ditching ANC will stand out for voters, particularly in KZN - analyst South Africans vote in national elections next year and a host of new political parties are throwing their hats into the ring. 19 December 2023 12:51 PM
'This is a fake uMkhonto weSizwe': KZN ANC rejects Zuma-endorsed MK party The former president announced over the weekend that he was planning to denounce the ANC and campaign and vote for his new politic... 19 December 2023 10:46 AM
Govt being cautious on SA's diplomatic ties with Israel - Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa was speaking at the African National Congress (ANC)'s Luthuli House headquarters in Johannesburg on Mond... 19 December 2023 7:28 AM
View all Politics
Over 60 Bafokeng Mineworkers resurface as underground sit-in continues Workers are believed to be at odds with the mine over its profit-sharing incentive, although a formal list of grievances is yet to... 19 December 2023 2:46 PM
'A cocktail of murder and mayhem': Documentary dives into the Central Line chaos A new documentary from News24 looks into the human cost of closing Cape Town's Central Line. 19 December 2023 8:40 AM
How the Covid pandemic led Hannes Greyling to quit his job and buy a brewery Greyling is the brewer and owner of Gilroy’s Brewery. 18 December 2023 10:06 PM
View all Business
Silence S01 Scooter review: An eco-friendly urban vehicle Urban travel could have an amazing new green option with the Silence S01 Scooter. 19 December 2023 3:41 PM
10 tips to keep safe during last-minute holiday shopping Don’t become a victim of pickpockets and scammers while doing your last-minute holiday shopping. 19 December 2023 2:59 PM
How Covid influenced the top baby names of 2022 Stats SA has released a list of the most common names of babies born in 2022. 19 December 2023 1:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
Michael Schumacher's former manager has ‘no hope’ of seeing him again Willi Weber said he “mourned like a dog” following Schumacher’s skiing accident a decade ago. 19 December 2023 12:36 PM
Eben Etzebeth voted 'Player of the Year' by rugby peers The double Rugby World Cup winner scooped Players’ Player of the Year in the MyPlayers awards for 2023. 16 December 2023 6:20 PM
Ex Banyana Banyana captain Janine Van Wyk retires as highest capped player in SA Drum roll for ex Banyana Banyana captain, Janine Van Wyk who shares what's next for her post retirement from a legendary career. 14 December 2023 12:35 PM
View all Sport
Marvel actor Jonathan Majors found guilty of assaulting ex-girlfriend The actor was convicted of third-degree assault and second-degree aggravated assault. 19 December 2023 8:22 AM
Happy 34th birthday to 'The Simpsons' which officially aired on this day On this day in 1989, the first ever full episode of 'The Simpsons' aired. 18 December 2023 4:54 PM
Nicki Minaj scores record-breaking third no.1 album with 'Pink Friday 2' This is Nicki Minaj's third number-one album, the most by any female rapper in history. 18 December 2023 1:33 PM
View all Entertainment
BP suspends Red Sea shipments after series of attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels The Red Sea is one of the world's most important routes for oil and liquefied natural gas shipments and consumer goods. 19 December 2023 10:46 AM
Israeli sniper killed mother, child in Gaza's only Catholic church - Cardinal “What absolutely puzzles me is that this does nothing to further Israel’s right to defend itself," says Cardinal Vincent Nichol. 19 December 2023 9:22 AM
[WATCH] Starving Palestinians in 'survival mode' loot aid trucks The UN World Food Programme (WFP) confirmed that nearly half of the people in Gaza are starving. 18 December 2023 12:35 PM
View all World
Generators fail at Kenya's main airport during nationwide power outage Africa business specialist Victor Kgomoeswana (author of Africa Bounces Back) has a roundup of business news from the continent -... 12 December 2023 9:32 PM
60 years on, Kenya’s politicians continue to use ethnicity to divide and rule Since independence in 1963, Kenya’s politicians have fed and manipulated ethnicity to win elections. 11 December 2023 1:42 PM
The complicated legacy left by the closure of Kenya's first skyscraper The Hilton Hotel in Nairobi was Kenya's first skyscraper. 11 December 2023 12:06 PM
View all Africa
"Business leaders need to be practically compassionate, not empathetic" Missing Link founder Richard Mulholland says we're being lied to about the concept of empathy and its value particularly in runnin... 14 December 2023 7:38 PM
MANDY WIENER: Panyaza will be doing Panyaza things in the run-up to elections Countless polls show the ANC well below 50% in Gauteng. Election gimmicks are loading... 14 December 2023 6:35 AM
Why cellphone provider can't refuse to REPLACE faulty device within 6 months The Consumer Protection Act's six-month warranty on defective goods includes cellphones - don't let your provider tell you otherwi... 13 December 2023 9:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

Marvel actor Jonathan Majors found guilty of assaulting ex-girlfriend

19 December 2023 8:22 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Marvel

The actor was convicted of third-degree assault and second-degree aggravated assault.

American actor Jonathan Majors has been found guilty of harassing and assaulting his ex-girlfriend.

A jury in New York found Majors, known for his role as Kang in the Marvel franchise, guilty of attacking British choreographer Grace Jabbari during an altercation in March this year.

RELATED: Creed III actor Jonathan Majors arrested for strangulation, assault, harassment

She told the court that she sustained a fractured finger, bruising, a cut behind her ear, and ‘excruciating’ pain, Variety reports.

The former couple met in 2021 on the set of Marvel’s ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’, which was released a month before Major’s arrest.

The actor was convicted on two of the four offences – third-degree assault and second-degree aggravated assault.

Sentencing has been set for 6 February 2024.

He faces up to a year in jail.

Following the verdict, Marvel dropped Majors from future roles.

His character Kang was set to be the studio’s big bad villain through phases five and six of its cinematic universe, which was expected to stretch across several films and TV series.

It remains unclear whether the character of Kang will be recast or if the studio will scrap future projects based on him.


This article first appeared on 947 : Marvel actor Jonathan Majors found guilty of assaulting ex-girlfriend




19 December 2023 8:22 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Marvel

More from Entertainment

FILE: The Simpsons. Picture: 20th Television Animation, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Happy 34th birthday to 'The Simpsons' which officially aired on this day

18 December 2023 4:54 PM

On this day in 1989, the first ever full episode of 'The Simpsons' aired.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Wikimedia Commons/MTV International

Nicki Minaj scores record-breaking third no.1 album with 'Pink Friday 2'

18 December 2023 1:33 PM

This is Nicki Minaj's third number-one album, the most by any female rapper in history.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA-leg of Michael Bublé’s ‘Higher Tour’ postponed to 2025

18 December 2023 12:44 PM

“This break will enable him to dedicate quality time to his family..."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

‘A Royal Christmas Surprise’ stars Sello Maake KaNcube and Thapelo Mokoena.

Local talent shines bright in BET movie ‘A Royal Christmas Surprise’

18 December 2023 11:06 AM

BET's ‘A Royal Christmas Surprise’ is available to watch now on DStv Catch Up.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rolling Stones guitarist and vocalist, Keith Richards. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Raph_PH

Happy birthday, Keith Richards from the Rolling Stones!

18 December 2023 10:15 AM

The Englishman is one of the band’s original members and co-principal songwriters.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Singer-songwriter, Christina Aguilera. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Liberation Tour

Happy 43rd birthday, Christina Aguilera! 6 fun facts about the songstress

18 December 2023 9:06 AM

Celebrate the singer-songwriter with six facts you probably didn't know about her.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What a year! These are the most-read CapeTalk articles of 2023 - thanks to YOU!

15 December 2023 10:42 AM

Let's rewind and look at the trending articles from 2023 (spoiler: expect many 'Wait, this happened this year?' moments).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Go on a nostalgic music journey for #AnHourWith Clint Brink this Sunday!

14 December 2023 5:53 PM

On Sunday at 10 am, we hand over control of our playlist to Clint Brink for an hour to play his favourite hits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Musician Zahara. Picture: Instagram

[WATCH] Zahara memorial service: family and friends bid her farewell

14 December 2023 7:57 AM

The service takes place from 11 am to 2 pm at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg, Gauteng.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

X: @Yollymthithala

'King of manifestation': X reacts to 11-year-old negotiating Rolls-Royce sale

13 December 2023 2:00 PM

This little boy has expensive taste...and it's going to take him far!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Cele defends spending state money to attend Rugby World Cup final in France

Local

Over 60 Bafokeng Mineworkers resurface as underground sit-in continues

Business

'Help the informal sector, don't blame foreigners for a failing economy' - DA

Local

EWN Highlights

Limpopo police launch hunt for 'Holiday Swindler'

19 December 2023 7:38 PM

A medico-legal autopsy report reveals Kirsten Kluyts wasn't raped

19 December 2023 7:06 PM

Cele defends spending state money to attend Rugby World Cup final in France

19 December 2023 6:36 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA