Plumstead to formalise bin-pickers: 'We believe they're recyclers'

The community of Plumstead is in the process of vetting bin-pickers so that they can become formalised and allowed to roam the neighbourhood in search of recyclable items on refuse collection days.

Once vetted by SAPS to confirm that they don't have a criminal record, each recycler is issued with an identifiable bib, name tag, and ID photo.

For each bag of recyclable material collected, they will receive R40 to help them make a living in this challenging economy.

While many have a bad perception of these recyclers, Klugman says that they all have a vital role to play in creating a greener, better future.

The aim and objective of this initiative is to eradicate the criminal opportunists who hide behind the mask of being genuine and long-serving recyclers in Plumstead, he adds.

We believe they are recyclers, they have a role to play. Gary Klugman, Chairperson – Plumstead Neighbourhood Watch

We've had a fantastic response. Gary Klugman, Chairperson – Plumstead Neighbourhood Watch

