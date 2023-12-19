BP suspends Red Sea shipments after series of attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels
Lester Kiewit interviews Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news.
Following threats posed by the rebel Houthi forces in Yemen, Oil giant BP has suspended all shipments of oil through the Red Sea which is one of the world's most important routes for oil and liquefied natural gas shipments and consumer goods.
Many freight firms have since suspended journeys as the attacks persist.
One of the world's largest shipping firms, Evergreen Line reportedly said: "For the safety of ships and crew, Evergreen Line has decided to temporarily stop accepting Israeli cargo with immediate effect, and has instructed its container ships to suspend navigation through the Red Sea until further notice."
In a statement, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said: "The recent escalation in reckless Houthi attacks originating from Yemen threatens the free flow of commerce, endangers innocent mariners, and violates international law."
This will have a grave impact on oil prices, should oil firms follow suit, said analysts.
"Right now it's unclear how significant the impact will be," said Gregory Brew, an oil historian and analyst at Eurasia Group, adding that "if more shipping companies divert their traffic, and if the disruption lasts more than a week or two, prices are likely to climb further."
Because of these attacks, not necessarily always by Houthi rebels, but it does appear that Houthi rebels backed by Iran, are causing the main problem certainly.Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent
