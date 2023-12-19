George Municipality bans dogs on beaches to maintain Blue Flag status
Lester Kiewit interviews Nosidima Vumindaba, Manager for Parks and Recreation in the George Municipality.
The George Municipality has informed its residents that to adhere to the Blue Flag international standards at their beaches, all dogs are prohibited from beach and sand areas, as per the Municipality’s by-law, keeping of dogs, cats and animals.
The Blue Flag is an international coastal management programme that accredits beaches that meet standards of excellence in water quality, environmental management, education and information.
According to the Municipality, dog excrement can contaminate the water and jeopardise the Blue Flag status of their beaches – even if the dog poop is picked up.
Kiewit argues that perhaps there should be a bigger focus on water and sanitation systems, and less on dog excrement, given to the fact that it's a bigger contributor to water pollution.
While Vumindaba acknowledges this, she adds that there are a plethora of issues at play and that they're focusing on the ones that they're able to have more control over.
Should residents choose not to adhere to the by-law, which includes having your dog or other animal on a leash in public, unless stated otherwise, law enforcement officers will act accordingly.
Yes, people would like to walk their dogs, but sometimes they don't clean up after their dogs.Nosidima Vumindaba, Manager for Parks and Recreation – George Municipality
Dog excrement can jeopardise water quality.Nosidima Vumindaba, Manager for Parks and Recreation – George Municipality
We want to keep our Blue Flag status for as long as we can.Nosidima Vumindaba, Manager for Parks and Recreation – George Municipality
Source : Pixabay: 2204574
