The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Lifestyle

How Covid influenced the top baby names of 2022

19 December 2023 1:23 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
baby names
Lester Kiewit

Stats SA has released a list of the most common names of babies born in 2022.

Lester Kiewit speaks to Dr Rethabile Possa, Senior lecturer and head of UCT’s African Languages and Literature Department.

(Listen to the interview in the audio below)

There are a number of reasons why parents may choose to give their child a certain name.

They may be naming their child after someone important to them, they may just like it, or they may like the meaning behind the name.

Possa says that a name can give an indication of the circumstances around the child’s birth, or something that is happening at that time.

Post Covid, people are very thankful. Most of the names indicate happiness.

Rethabile Possa, Senior lecturer and head - UCT’s African Languages and Literature Dept

As Africans there is always a reason behind naming a child.

Rethabile Possa, Senior lecturer and head - UCT’s African Languages and Literature Dept

The most popular girl's name on the list is Onalerona which means, ‘God is with us.’

For boys, the top name was Lethabo meaning ‘happiness’ or ‘joy’.

If you are curious to know whether your little one’s name or your own, features on the list, these are the top boy and girl names for 2022:

Top 10 girl names

  • Onalerona

  • Melokuhle

  • Zanokuhle

  • Lisakhanya

  • Omphile

  • Lethabo

  • Lesedi

  • Amahle

  • Iminathi

  • Rethabile

© seventyfour74/123rf.com
© seventyfour74/123rf.com

Top 10 boy names

  • Lethabo

  • Lubanzi

  • Melokuhle

  • Nkazimulo

  • Siphosethu

  • Lwandle

  • Lethokuhle

  • Omphile

  • Junior

  • Lesedi




