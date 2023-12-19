Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Politics

Jacob Zuma ditching ANC will stand out for voters, particularly in KZN - analyst

19 December 2023 12:51 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
Political parties
2024 elections

South Africans vote in national elections next year and a host of new political parties are throwing their hats into the ring.

Africa Melane speaks with Wayne Sussman, an elections analyst at Daily Maverick.

(Listen to the interview in the audio below.)

As South Africa approaches its seventh democratic election, an increasing number of political parties are forming, attracting some high-profile names.

It is going to be a very long ballot paper next year.

Wayne Sussman, Elections Analyst - Daily Maverick

From Roger Jardine’s Change Starts Now, to the newly created uMkhonto weSizwe which has gained the support of Jacob Zuma, our political landscape is changing.

Sussman says leaving the formation of a political party so late limits its chance of success. However, the impact of Zuma's name behind a party other than the ANC should not be discounted, he says.

© inkdrop/123rf.com
© inkdrop/123rf.com

I think Jacob Zuma, particularly in KwaZulu Natal, might stand out for some voters.

Wayne Sussman, Elections Analyst - Daily Maverick

Scroll up to the audio player to listen to the interview.


This article first appeared on 702 : Jacob Zuma ditching ANC will stand out for voters, particularly in KZN - analyst




More from 702 Elections 2024

FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the National Assembly in Parliament. Picture: @GovernmentZA/X

Parliament to adjust internal processes to allow for changes in electoral system

19 December 2023 7:00 AM

Parliament says it’s getting ready to welcome the seventh Parliament in what will be South Africa’s 30th year of democracy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma and Advocate Dali Mpofu at the Pietermaritzburg High Court on 20 March 2023. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News

'Nobody plays victim better than Jacob Zuma' – political editor

18 December 2023 12:00 PM

Former President Jacob Zuma has announced that he will not be voting for the ANC in the 2024 elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former President Jacob Zuma addresses members of the media under the banner of new party uMkhontho We Sizwe on 16 December 2023. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/ Eyewitness News

'I cannnot and will not vote for the ANC of Ramaphosa' – Jacob Zuma

18 December 2023 8:40 AM

"I'm not surprised, but I'm disappointed," says ANC veteran Omry Makgoale.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC members at the Alberton Civic Centre in Ekurhuleni on 15 December 2023 for the party's review of its 2019 election manifesto. Picture: Alpha Ramushwana/Eyewitness News

ANC set to wrap up review of 2019 election manifesto at Alberton gathering

15 December 2023 12:25 PM

This forms part of its efforts to give a report on progress made by the governing party on fulfilling its mandates and promises announced prior to the last general elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Voters queue at a voting station on 1 November 2021. Picture: Theto Mahlakoana/Eyewitness News

At least 70% of South Africans likely to vote in 2024 polls - IJR survey

15 December 2023 6:19 AM

The Reconciliation Barometer survey, released by the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation (IJR) on Thursday, shows that after nearly 30 years of democracy, public confidence in political leaders and public institutions has never been this low.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© inkdrop/123rf.com

Political analysts weigh in on 2024 elections: 'I don't see a major overhaul'

14 December 2023 2:22 PM

The next national elections are looming, and some are predicting that the ANC will take a hammering.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC chairperson in Gauteng, Panyaza Lesufi during a media briefing in Johannesburg on 04 October 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Thabiso Goba

MANDY WIENER: Panyaza will be doing Panyaza things in the run-up to elections

14 December 2023 6:35 AM

Countless polls show the ANC well below 50% in Gauteng. Election gimmicks are loading...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Roger Jardine addresses attendees at the launch of his Change Starts Now platform in Riverlea, south of Johannesburg, on 10 December 2023. Picture: Change Starts Now/Facebook

'Vote for change! We need govt that's responsive to its people' – Roger Jardine

11 December 2023 9:31 AM

Jardine says that the ANC is no longer suitable to lead South Africa into the future.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An EFF banner in Tshwane. Picture: Alpha Ramushwana/Eyewitness News

[BY-ELECTION] EFF makes history with first-ever ward win in the Western Cape

8 December 2023 9:51 AM

Election Analyst Wayne Sussman dissects the surprising by-election results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alexandra township is situated next to the wealthy suburb of Sandton / Screenshot from The Conversation

SA worse off than we were pre-94? 'That's NOT true!' - Prof Steven Friedman

7 December 2023 12:37 PM

Deputy President Paul Mashatile says South Africa is in a much better place than it was 29 years ago. Prof Steven Friedman agrees.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

