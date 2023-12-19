Jacob Zuma ditching ANC will stand out for voters, particularly in KZN - analyst
Africa Melane speaks with Wayne Sussman, an elections analyst at Daily Maverick.
(Listen to the interview in the audio below.)
As South Africa approaches its seventh democratic election, an increasing number of political parties are forming, attracting some high-profile names.
It is going to be a very long ballot paper next year.Wayne Sussman, Elections Analyst - Daily Maverick
From Roger Jardine’s Change Starts Now, to the newly created uMkhonto weSizwe which has gained the support of Jacob Zuma, our political landscape is changing.
Sussman says leaving the formation of a political party so late limits its chance of success. However, the impact of Zuma's name behind a party other than the ANC should not be discounted, he says.
I think Jacob Zuma, particularly in KwaZulu Natal, might stand out for some voters.Wayne Sussman, Elections Analyst - Daily Maverick
Scroll up to the audio player to listen to the interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : Jacob Zuma ditching ANC will stand out for voters, particularly in KZN - analyst
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_153608984_south-africa-election-ballot-box-and-voting-paper-3d-rendering.html?term=south%2Bafrica%2Belection&vti=mgj2fwd4moojiriica-1-92
More from 702 Elections 2024
Parliament to adjust internal processes to allow for changes in electoral system
Parliament says it’s getting ready to welcome the seventh Parliament in what will be South Africa’s 30th year of democracy.Read More
'Nobody plays victim better than Jacob Zuma' – political editor
Former President Jacob Zuma has announced that he will not be voting for the ANC in the 2024 elections.Read More
'I cannnot and will not vote for the ANC of Ramaphosa' – Jacob Zuma
"I'm not surprised, but I'm disappointed," says ANC veteran Omry Makgoale.Read More
ANC set to wrap up review of 2019 election manifesto at Alberton gathering
This forms part of its efforts to give a report on progress made by the governing party on fulfilling its mandates and promises announced prior to the last general elections.Read More
At least 70% of South Africans likely to vote in 2024 polls - IJR survey
The Reconciliation Barometer survey, released by the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation (IJR) on Thursday, shows that after nearly 30 years of democracy, public confidence in political leaders and public institutions has never been this low.Read More
Political analysts weigh in on 2024 elections: 'I don't see a major overhaul'
The next national elections are looming, and some are predicting that the ANC will take a hammering.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Panyaza will be doing Panyaza things in the run-up to elections
Countless polls show the ANC well below 50% in Gauteng. Election gimmicks are loading...Read More
'Vote for change! We need govt that's responsive to its people' – Roger Jardine
Jardine says that the ANC is no longer suitable to lead South Africa into the future.Read More
[BY-ELECTION] EFF makes history with first-ever ward win in the Western Cape
Election Analyst Wayne Sussman dissects the surprising by-election results.Read More
More from CapeTalk Elections 2024
Parliament to adjust internal processes to allow for changes in electoral system
Parliament says it’s getting ready to welcome the seventh Parliament in what will be South Africa’s 30th year of democracy.Read More
'Nobody plays victim better than Jacob Zuma' – political editor
Former President Jacob Zuma has announced that he will not be voting for the ANC in the 2024 elections.Read More
'I cannnot and will not vote for the ANC of Ramaphosa' – Jacob Zuma
"I'm not surprised, but I'm disappointed," says ANC veteran Omry Makgoale.Read More
ANC set to wrap up review of 2019 election manifesto at Alberton gathering
This forms part of its efforts to give a report on progress made by the governing party on fulfilling its mandates and promises announced prior to the last general elections.Read More
At least 70% of South Africans likely to vote in 2024 polls - IJR survey
The Reconciliation Barometer survey, released by the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation (IJR) on Thursday, shows that after nearly 30 years of democracy, public confidence in political leaders and public institutions has never been this low.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Panyaza will be doing Panyaza things in the run-up to elections
Countless polls show the ANC well below 50% in Gauteng. Election gimmicks are loading...Read More
'Vote for change! We need govt that's responsive to its people' – Roger Jardine
Jardine says that the ANC is no longer suitable to lead South Africa into the future.Read More
[BY-ELECTION] EFF makes history with first-ever ward win in the Western Cape
Election Analyst Wayne Sussman dissects the surprising by-election results.Read More
SA worse off than we were pre-94? 'That's NOT true!' - Prof Steven Friedman
Deputy President Paul Mashatile says South Africa is in a much better place than it was 29 years ago. Prof Steven Friedman agrees.Read More