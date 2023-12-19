Kirsten Kluyts: Accused explains why he didn't immediately report finding body
JOHANNESBURG - The twenty-one-year-old Varsity College student charged with the rape and murder of Joburg teacher, Kirsten Kluyts, has been shown several pictures of her body from the postmortem.
Kluyts, who taught at Delta Park High School, was attacked during a MyRun event at George Lea Park in Sandton in October.
Her naked body was found in a secluded area of the park by other participants.
She was pregnant at the time of her murder.
The man accused of the murder and rape of Kirsten Kluyts said there were too many people sitting in jail for crimes they didn’t commit.
This was his reasoning for not immediately reporting that he had discovered Kluyts’ body at George Lea Park in Sandton.
READ: Bail bid for accused in Kirsten Kluyts' rape & murder case continues on Tuesday
The accused is on Tuesday being cross-examined in the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court.
He remains adamant that he discovered Kluyts’ body and checked her pulse before realising she was dead.
He then claims to have panicked and removed Kluyts’ clothes as he feared his fingerprints would be left on them after checking her vitals.
The accused only reported that he had seen Kluyts’ body two days later.
During cross-examination, the accused could be seen getting physically irritated with the prosecutor’s questions.
"I don’t know how to answer your question because you’re asking me how did I manage to take off the clothes. I took them off, now you’re asking me how long did it take to take them off. I wasn’t thinking about the time, I just took them off."
On Monday, it emerged that Kluyts was pregnant at the time of her murder.
This article first appeared on EWN : Kirsten Kluyts: Accused explains why he didn't immediately report finding body
