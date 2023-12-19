Plan for rail line through Botswana gathering momentum due to Transnet failures
Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Havenga, tenured Professor at Stellenbosch University's Department of Logistics and director of the GAIN Group.
The Transnet crisis is fuelling demand for the development of the planned Trans-Kalahari Railway between Botswana and Namibia.
It's reported that Botswana has received unsolicited bids from investors to build the line which will link to a Namibian port, in order to avoid the logistics challenges in South Africa.
Bloomberg News quotes Botswana's Transport and Public Works Minister Eric Molale:
We learned in June that the waiting period at all South Africa ports to offload and load can be a minimum of two weeks, floating on the sea for that period... The UAEs, the Qataris, the Chinese, the Indians have also come to say this is not a long (railway) line for them and it is in fact, a comparatively short one that they can do very quickly.Eric Molale, Transport and Public Works Minister - Botswana
Botswana and Namibia signed an agreement on the development of the 1 500 km Trans-Kalahari Railway project in 2010.
It would run from Gaborone through the Kalahari desert to Gobabis in Namibia, then linking to the port of Walvis Bay.
Bruce Whitfield gets some background from Jan Havenga, tenured Professor at Stellenbosch University's Department of Logistics and director of the GAIN Group
It's a dream that we've always had, to make that connection between Gaberone and Gobabis in Namibia, where the gap is - from Gobabis to Walvis Bay there's a railway line already, it's working well..., and from Gaberone to Gauteng there's also a railway line.Prof. Jan Havenga, Director - Gain Group
Professor Havenga says that aside from Transnet's current troubles now, the motivation for this railway line makes for a good business case.
It's definitely feasible... number 1 for all the mineral products that are over there and, number 2... if you have a container ship coming from Europe to South Africa wanting to deliver for example containers to Gauteng, the sailing time from Walvis Bay to Durban is five days. You can cut ten days off that ship's journey if you deposit those containers in Walvis Bay and then rail them to Johannesburg.Prof. Jan Havenga, Director - Gain Group
However, the Prof says the project certainly could not be completed 'quickly'.
At best he estimates the work would take 5-10 years.
And you're still very far away from that... There is a lot of feasibility work that still needs to be done - I think that if everybody really jumps on the bandwagon now, we might see a train in five to ten years time...Prof. Jan Havenga, Director - GAIN Group
Havenga says the Trans-Kalahari Railway would benefit the whole of the subcontinent of Africa, which needs east-west transport corridors.
It would also serve as a backup for South Africa due to the dire situation Transnet has plunged the country into, he acknowledges.
However, he believes that under its new management (still acting),Transnet is going to be fixed much faster than the time it would take to build the railway line.
