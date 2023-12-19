How John Smit got international rugby 'foes' on the same team to make brandy

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500 CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500
Weekend Early
03:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne Makwala King
See full line-up
Weekend Early
03:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
No injuries reported as Simon's Town fires, fanned by winds, rage on The City Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was burning predominantly in the Simon's Town and Glencairn areas, with strong wind... 22 December 2023 3:58 PM
Manhunt underway after mother-daughter duo injured in Durban drive-by shooting KZN police are now investigating double counts of attempted murder following the Friday morning shooting of the two women in Durba... 22 December 2023 3:24 PM
SPCA lodges urgent application to interdict V&A Waterfront fireworks display The SPCA has lodged an urgent application with the High Court to interdict the display. 22 December 2023 3:18 PM
View all Local
ANC reaches out-of-court settlement with Ezulweni Investments over debt dispute In a statement released by the governing party on Friday, the ANC said the matter had been resolved in the best interest of both p... 22 December 2023 1:24 PM
KZN ANC's leadership 'must answer' for any members who leave party - SANCO The civic organisation said though it wants the governing party to remain in power after the 2024 elections, it said it was concer... 21 December 2023 7:48 AM
'ANC always comes out on top and it will come out on top again' Some political analysts predict the ANC's downfall at the elections next year, but not everyone agrees. 21 December 2023 7:31 AM
View all Politics
[WATCH] Top Christmas ads to enjoy - the SA one has a unique twist! The festive season ad for a solar company has a local touch which ALL South Africans will appreciate. 21 December 2023 9:32 PM
Toxic positivity: Why it can cause huge damage in the workplace What exactly is toxic positivity and why should leaders be guarding against this workplace culture? 21 December 2023 8:12 PM
Investing in 2024: Is the worst over for the world economy, or still to come? After the volatility of markets in 2023 and the expectation now that the US will drop rates in 2024, there is a lot to consider fo... 21 December 2023 7:32 PM
View all Business
Fire Truck Coffee: buy a cuppa something for those in service at Newlands Forest Lorraine Galp, owner of Fire Truck Coffee at Newlands Forest is spreading kindness for firefighters and those in need. 22 December 2023 3:58 PM
Kim Engelbrecht speaks on Reyka season 2: ‘The stakes are high’ The second season of local crime series Reyka is right around the corner. 22 December 2023 2:20 PM
From Indian to Italian, the '100 Best Cuisines in the World' for 2023/24 are... TasteAtlas Awards release '100 Best Cuisines in the World' list for 2023/2024 - did Mzansi make it? 22 December 2023 1:46 PM
View all Lifestyle
[URC] Stormers vs Bulls: "It's tough competition." Stormers Coach, John Dobson Stormers and Bulls continue their rivalry tomorrow at the eighth round of the URC championship. Coach Dobson shares some thoughts. 22 December 2023 11:36 AM
Banyana star player Thembi Kgatlana signs record deal with Mexican club Thembi Kgatlana’s move to Tigres marks the second-highest transfer fee in National Women’s Soccer League’s history. 21 December 2023 2:26 PM
South Africa takes on India in ODI-series decider in Paarl (starts at 1 pm) Can South Africa beat the mighty India in Paarl today? 21 December 2023 9:24 AM
View all Sport
SABC2 replaces 7de Laan with old episodes of Vetkoekpaleis from 27 years ago The first episode of Vetkoekpaleis will replay on 27 December 2023 at 6pm. 22 December 2023 10:15 AM
Can't fall asleep? Brain tapping can help! Liezel van der Westhuizen explores brain tapping, AKA the #efttapping wellness trend. 21 December 2023 2:24 PM
Steal & Plunder: Unashamedly proudly Mzansi game about illicit wealth in SA This new multiplayer card-based strategy game that pokes fun at the illicit ways of gaining wealth in a corrupt Mzansi. 21 December 2023 12:22 PM
View all Entertainment
Ukraine to legalise medical cannabis to treat wartime PTSD Ukraine has voted to legalise the use of cannabis for medical purposes including the treatment of PTSD. 22 December 2023 3:51 PM
Religious leaders marching to Bethlehem to call for peace in Palestine Life in Palestine is devastating right now, and religious leaders around the world are marching to Bethlehem to demand change. 22 December 2023 1:11 PM
Houthi rebel attacks in Red Sea force international shipping around Cape Town Houthi armed attacks are disrupting international shipping. 21 December 2023 7:58 AM
View all World
Burkina Faso scientist gives hope for ending malaria by altering mosquito DNA Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi has a roundup of business news from the continent - on The Money Show 20 December 2023 7:58 PM
Plan for rail line through Botswana gathering momentum due to Transnet failures Botswana and Namibia signed an agreement on the Trans-Kalahari Railway years ago, but South Africa's logistics crisis is fueling d... 19 December 2023 9:36 PM
Musk's Starlink continues Africa march with eSwatini launch, will SA catch up? Icasa warned just weeks ago that Starlink - part of Elon Musk's Spacex - doesn't have a license to provide satellite internet serv... 19 December 2023 7:42 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Top Christmas ads to enjoy - the SA one has a unique twist! The festive season ad for a solar company has a local touch which ALL South Africans will appreciate. 21 December 2023 9:32 PM
Should wasting food be illegal? (SA's annual waste can feed ALL hungry people) The government is looking into ways to reduce South Africa’s annual food waste. 20 December 2023 7:55 AM
"Business leaders need to be practically compassionate, not empathetic" Missing Link founder Richard Mulholland says we're being lied to about the concept of empathy and its value particularly in runnin... 14 December 2023 7:38 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Sport

How John Smit got international rugby 'foes' on the same team to make brandy

19 December 2023 8:19 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
John Smit
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
brandy

Avante Brandy brings together 15 global rugby icons in a unique business venture producing Cape brandy, under the leadership of former World Cup-winning Springbok captain John Smit.

The Money Show chats to George Gregan, Australia's most capped international rugby player.

Fifteen global rugby icons are finally on the same team - and it's all in the name of a business venture into the international spirits market, named Avante Brandy.

Avante, which translates as 'forward', is headed by former World Cup-winning Springbok captain John Smit.

Image of John Smit: Avante Brandy on Facebook
Image of John Smit: Avante Brandy on Facebook

His 'starting XV' of former and current star players includes Makazole Mapimpi and Jean De Villiers, along with George Gregan, Australia's most capped international player.

Avante produces a Cape potstill brandy, delivered in signature packaging.

Image credit: Avante Brandy on Twitter @AvanteBrandy
Image credit: Avante Brandy on Twitter @AvanteBrandy

The brand was launched in Paris during the World Cup, followed by a top-tier event in Johannesburg earlier this month.

Gregan recalls Avante's fitting debut on the night of the Springbok's back-to-back trophy win.

We eventually launched it in an Aussie pub believe it or not, in Paris, and it was really good fun... A world-class brandy cognac style is something I think everyone can share, and celebrate what's been a pretty impressive year for Springbok rugby... It was definitely a very good addition to the end of game festivities this year in Paris.

George Gregan, Former Australia rugby player

Avante says it isn't confined to its starting 15, but sets out to be a collective.

We’re a collective of athletes, artists, entrepreneurs, and everyday men and women who know what it means to face setbacks and turn defeats into comebacks. Together, we overcome and move forward. Avante!

Avante Brandy

Gregan talks about the deep bonds of friendship that are forged once rugby opponents are off the field, and how Avante came about through the leadership of John Smit.

He says his history with Smit goes way back to around 2001 when they first played against each other in Super Rugby.

He was playing at the Sharks as a young man, I was with the Brumbies... and we played against each other a lot as Springboks and Wallabies, with Smit going on to captain the Springboks in 2007 to World Cup victory...

George Gregan, Former Australia rugby player

He reached out to a number of players, obviously in South Africa and outside of it, which is a rugby family. I think that's what Avante Guarde stands for, bringing people back to the game from all parts of the world... but we've got one thing in common - we enjoy competing hard against each other, we also enjoy sharing a drink together. And why not share something that's pretty special that's also very South African...

George Gregan, Former Australia rugby player

That was part of it I think, how can we be on the same team and do something we're passionate about and share it with other people who are like-minded.

George Gregan, Former Australia rugby player

Avante Brandy is currently distributed locally by Norman Goodfellows, with international exposure set to follow.

"Next year we're going to be working with Pick n Pay and Yuppiechef, and then Makro to take this on and really take it to the world."

Gregan jokes that while he enjoys his brandy on the rocks, Smitty and co - in true South African style - like it with a bit of Coke.

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the conversation




19 December 2023 8:19 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
John Smit
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
brandy

More from Business

Screengrab from Hohm Energy's 'Funny Festive Solar' ad on YouTube

[WATCH] Top Christmas ads to enjoy - the SA one has a unique twist!

21 December 2023 9:32 PM

The festive season ad for a solar company has a local touch which ALL South Africans will appreciate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ nialowwa/123rf.com

Toxic positivity: Why it can cause huge damage in the workplace

21 December 2023 8:12 PM

What exactly is toxic positivity and why should leaders be guarding against this workplace culture?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© cooldesign/123rf.com

Investing in 2024: Is the worst over for the world economy, or still to come?

21 December 2023 7:32 PM

After the volatility of markets in 2023 and the expectation now that the US will drop rates in 2024, there is a lot to consider for investors - expert analysis from Hywel George on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Impala Platinum's Bafokeng mine, which was forced to halt operations as management scrambled to bring disgruntled workers back to the surface. Picture: implats.co.za

Disciplinary action on the cards for resurfaced Impala mineworkers

21 December 2023 8:14 AM

Hundreds of workers downed tools on Monday in a wildcat strike over employee benefits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© dolgachov/123rf.com

Clientele may extend deadline for AIG funeral policy clients after WK steps in

20 December 2023 9:12 PM

Funeral policy holders offloaded by AIG SA were offered help by Clientele Life, but it seems the proper systems weren't put in place in time.. Wendy Knowler goes to bat for one client left in the lurch, again.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of Professor Abdoulaye Diabaté - Target Malaria on Twitter @TargetMalaria

Burkina Faso scientist gives hope for ending malaria by altering mosquito DNA

20 December 2023 7:58 PM

Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi has a roundup of business news from the continent - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ESP (EskomSePush) on Facebook

'Loadshedding for 82% of 2023, but at least this year none on Christmas Day'

20 December 2023 7:33 PM

Stats from EskomSePush cast an unforgiving light on our worst year of loadshedding yet. We get the lowdown from Dan Southwood-Wells, co-founder of the app that's been helping SA get through power cuts for 9 years now.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ship / Pexels: Martin Damboldt

What do the latest Houthi attacks in the Red Sea mean for local ports?

20 December 2023 11:17 AM

Oil giant BP along with Evergreen Line has suspended all shipments and movements in the Red Sea, forcing many ships to divert.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Coastu members marched in Johannesburg on 6 July 2023 as part of the trade union federation’s national day of action. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News

COSATU says it will push govt for pro-poor budget that will benefit workers

20 December 2023 8:22 AM

In its end-of-year statement, the trade union said that providing relief for the poor and protecting workers should be top of government’s agenda for 2024.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ kritchanut/123rf.com

Plan for rail line through Botswana gathering momentum due to Transnet failures

19 December 2023 9:36 PM

Botswana and Namibia signed an agreement on the Trans-Kalahari Railway years ago, but South Africa's logistics crisis is fueling demand for its development from private investors.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Wildfires raging in Simon's Town creep closer to residential areas, as firefighters continue to battle strong winds to extinguish the blaze. This was taken in Glencairn on 22 December 2023. Picture: Supplied/Hugo Schreuder

No injuries reported as Simon's Town fires, fanned by winds, rage on

22 December 2023 3:58 PM

The City Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was burning predominantly in the Simon's Town and Glencairn areas, with strong winds continuing to fan the flames, making it difficult for firefighters to contain.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A bullet-ridden white BMX X5 two women were travelling in when unknown occupants of a white bakkie opened fire on them on 22 December 2023. Picture: Reaction Unit South Africa

Manhunt underway after mother-daughter duo injured in Durban drive-by shooting

22 December 2023 3:24 PM

KZN police are now investigating double counts of attempted murder following the Friday morning shooting of the two women in Durban’s Springfield Park.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © nd3000/123rf.com

SPCA lodges urgent application to interdict V&A Waterfront fireworks display

22 December 2023 3:18 PM

The SPCA has lodged an urgent application with the High Court to interdict the display.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa will be able to keep the Christmas lights on, with load shedding likely only making a return next week. Picture: Pexels

Eskom announces a bright Christmas as load shedding remains suspended

22 December 2023 2:25 PM

The ailing power utility has managed to keep lights on since last week Thursday, marking the longest period of uninterrupted power supply since October.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Afropop star Zahara performing at South African duo Inkabi Zezwe's concert at Carnival City on 26 August 2023. Picture: X/ZaharaSA

Friends & family to honour Zahara at memorial service ahead of EC funeral

22 December 2023 12:58 PM

Friends, family members and industry colleagues of the late musician popularly known as Zahara will gather at the East London International Convention Centre to remember her life and legacy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The recruitment and training of 10,000 police officers for the 2024/2025 financial year is set to commence in July 2023. Picture: Twitter/@SAPoliceService

WC DA dissatisfied with allocation of new police officers in province

22 December 2023 11:05 AM

Of the 10,000 recently graduated police recruits, only 1,081 are expected to be deployed in the Western Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A wildfire rages along the M4 Main Road between Cape Point and Simon's Town in Cape Town. Picture: @TableMountainNP/X

Cape Point closed for safety as CT firefighters battle Simon's Town blaze

22 December 2023 9:28 AM

Fire crews are contending with strong winds as they battle two firefronts in the area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hundreds of people at Strandfontein Beach. Picture: EWN.

Cape Town beachgoers urged to be extra cautious over busy Christmas period

22 December 2023 8:45 AM

Mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith, said there had already been four fatal drownings at Cape Town's beaches this month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lulama Dinginto. Picture: Supplied

Man accused of killing Gugulethu CPF member Lulama Dinginto due in court

22 December 2023 7:46 AM

The 56-year-old community safety activist was shot dead inside her home two weeks ago.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gauteng police at the Angelo informal settlement in Boksburg on 21 December 2023. The informal settlement is notorious for harbouring zama zamas. Picture: Eyewitness News/ Thabiso Goba

GP police say they're making inroads in dismantling illegal mining syndicates

22 December 2023 7:35 AM

Acting provincial police commissioner, Tommy Mthombeni, said that they were dealing with surface-level miners while the Hawks were working on getting the kingpins.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Image source: screengrab from Instagram, Fire Truck Coffee

Fire Truck Coffee: buy a cuppa something for those in service at Newlands Forest

22 December 2023 3:58 PM

Lorraine Galp, owner of Fire Truck Coffee at Newlands Forest is spreading kindness for firefighters and those in need.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kim Engelbrecht in the Kfm 94.5 studio on 22 December 2022 photographed by Ruth Smith (@ruthsmithcreates)

Kim Engelbrecht speaks on Reyka season 2: ‘The stakes are high’

22 December 2023 2:20 PM

The second season of local crime series Reyka is right around the corner.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

source: www.pexels.com

From Indian to Italian, the '100 Best Cuisines in the World' for 2023/24 are...

22 December 2023 1:46 PM

TasteAtlas Awards release '100 Best Cuisines in the World' list for 2023/2024 - did Mzansi make it?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© nitr/123rf.com

Darling Brew releases GLUTEN FREE lager that tastes like the real thing

22 December 2023 1:23 PM

Those who cannot have gluten can now enjoy a traditional-tasting beer thanks to Darling Brew.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Cape of Good Hope SPCA website

Help the SPCA rescue animals affected by Simon's Town blaze

22 December 2023 1:19 PM

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA‘s search and rescue efforts in Simon’s Town need to keep going - here's how you can help.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Afropop star Zahara performing at South African duo Inkabi Zezwe's concert at Carnival City on 26 August 2023. Picture: X/ZaharaSA

Friends & family to honour Zahara at memorial service ahead of EC funeral

22 December 2023 12:58 PM

Friends, family members and industry colleagues of the late musician popularly known as Zahara will gather at the East London International Convention Centre to remember her life and legacy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Vetkoekpaleis Instagram, SABC 2, screengrab

SABC2 replaces 7de Laan with old episodes of Vetkoekpaleis from 27 years ago

22 December 2023 10:15 AM

The first episode of Vetkoekpaleis will replay on 27 December 2023 at 6pm.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Hohm Energy's 'Funny Festive Solar' ad on YouTube

[WATCH] Top Christmas ads to enjoy - the SA one has a unique twist!

21 December 2023 9:32 PM

The festive season ad for a solar company has a local touch which ALL South Africans will appreciate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ nialowwa/123rf.com

Toxic positivity: Why it can cause huge damage in the workplace

21 December 2023 8:12 PM

What exactly is toxic positivity and why should leaders be guarding against this workplace culture?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© cooldesign/123rf.com

Investing in 2024: Is the worst over for the world economy, or still to come?

21 December 2023 7:32 PM

After the volatility of markets in 2023 and the expectation now that the US will drop rates in 2024, there is a lot to consider for investors - expert analysis from Hywel George on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Sport

FILE: Stormers coach John Dobson. Picture: @TheCurrieCup/Twitter

[URC] Stormers vs Bulls: "It's tough competition." Stormers Coach, John Dobson

22 December 2023 11:36 AM

Stormers and Bulls continue their rivalry tomorrow at the eighth round of the URC championship. Coach Dobson shares some thoughts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Banyana Banyana Striker Thembi Kgatlana. Picture 947.

Banyana star player Thembi Kgatlana signs record deal with Mexican club

21 December 2023 2:26 PM

Thembi Kgatlana’s move to Tigres marks the second-highest transfer fee in National Women’s Soccer League’s history.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African flag. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/CC-BY-SA-2.5

South Africa takes on India in ODI-series decider in Paarl (starts at 1 pm)

21 December 2023 9:24 AM

Can South Africa beat the mighty India in Paarl today?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Formula 1 legend, Michael Schumacher. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Michael Cooper (ALLSPORT)

Michael Schumacher's former manager has ‘no hope’ of seeing him again

19 December 2023 12:36 PM

Willi Weber said he “mourned like a dog” following Schumacher’s skiing accident a decade ago.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth. Picture: @Springboks/X

Eben Etzebeth voted 'Player of the Year' by rugby peers

16 December 2023 6:20 PM

The double Rugby World Cup winner scooped Players’ Player of the Year in the MyPlayers awards for 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: 947

Ex Banyana Banyana captain Janine Van Wyk retires as highest capped player in SA

14 December 2023 12:35 PM

Drum roll for ex Banyana Banyana captain, Janine Van Wyk who shares what's next for her post retirement from a legendary career.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screengrab from bbc.com

Turkey's Ankara football club president and fans assaults ref, pausing Super Lig

13 December 2023 12:45 PM

The referee was treated in hospital after he was punched in the face by MKE Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Brad Binder. Picture: Instagram/bradbinder

[PICS] MotoGP champ, Brad Binder pit stops at the altar! Sneak into his wedding

12 December 2023 12:56 PM

Announcing... Mr and Mrs Binder!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rugby Tackle. Picture: pexels.com

SARU approves new tackle laws for safer rugby at schools and junior clubs

12 December 2023 10:35 AM

"We can't deny the fact that concussions are the number one injury in the sport and parents are concerned about it."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

Shohei Ohtani AKA 'Shotime' breaks record with over R13 billion LA Dodgers deal

11 December 2023 10:32 AM

The 29-year-old superstar has been described as the "best baseball player ever."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

ANC reaches out-of-court settlement with Ezulweni Investments over debt dispute

Politics

Cape Point closed for safety as CT firefighters battle Simon's Town blaze

Local

WC DA dissatisfied with allocation of new police officers in province

Local

EWN Highlights

Residents in limbo: How long will the gift of lights and water last?

22 December 2023 9:51 PM

Mpumalanga highlighted as potential accident hotspot going into Christmas period

22 December 2023 9:38 PM

Gauteng traffic officials on high alert as holiday goers leave the province

22 December 2023 8:18 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA