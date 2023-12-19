How John Smit got international rugby 'foes' on the same team to make brandy
The Money Show chats to George Gregan, Australia's most capped international rugby player.
Fifteen global rugby icons are finally on the same team - and it's all in the name of a business venture into the international spirits market, named Avante Brandy.
Avante, which translates as 'forward', is headed by former World Cup-winning Springbok captain John Smit.
His 'starting XV' of former and current star players includes Makazole Mapimpi and Jean De Villiers, along with George Gregan, Australia's most capped international player.
Avante produces a Cape potstill brandy, delivered in signature packaging.
The brand was launched in Paris during the World Cup, followed by a top-tier event in Johannesburg earlier this month.
Gregan recalls Avante's fitting debut on the night of the Springbok's back-to-back trophy win.
We eventually launched it in an Aussie pub believe it or not, in Paris, and it was really good fun... A world-class brandy cognac style is something I think everyone can share, and celebrate what's been a pretty impressive year for Springbok rugby... It was definitely a very good addition to the end of game festivities this year in Paris.George Gregan, Former Australia rugby player
Avante says it isn't confined to its starting 15, but sets out to be a collective.
We’re a collective of athletes, artists, entrepreneurs, and everyday men and women who know what it means to face setbacks and turn defeats into comebacks. Together, we overcome and move forward. Avante!Avante Brandy
Gregan talks about the deep bonds of friendship that are forged once rugby opponents are off the field, and how Avante came about through the leadership of John Smit.
He says his history with Smit goes way back to around 2001 when they first played against each other in Super Rugby.
He was playing at the Sharks as a young man, I was with the Brumbies... and we played against each other a lot as Springboks and Wallabies, with Smit going on to captain the Springboks in 2007 to World Cup victory...George Gregan, Former Australia rugby player
He reached out to a number of players, obviously in South Africa and outside of it, which is a rugby family. I think that's what Avante Guarde stands for, bringing people back to the game from all parts of the world... but we've got one thing in common - we enjoy competing hard against each other, we also enjoy sharing a drink together. And why not share something that's pretty special that's also very South African...George Gregan, Former Australia rugby player
That was part of it I think, how can we be on the same team and do something we're passionate about and share it with other people who are like-minded.George Gregan, Former Australia rugby player
Avante Brandy is currently distributed locally by Norman Goodfellows, with international exposure set to follow.
"Next year we're going to be working with Pick n Pay and Yuppiechef, and then Makro to take this on and really take it to the world."
Gregan jokes that while he enjoys his brandy on the rocks, Smitty and co - in true South African style - like it with a bit of Coke.
Source : https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=678877924379494&set=pb.100067718783787.-2207520000&type=3
