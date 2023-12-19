



JOHANNESBURG - Impala Platinum said more than 60 mineworkers have resurfaced from a shaft at its Bafokeng Mine in the North West as an underground sit-in continues.

More than 2,200 workers downed tools on Monday in a wildcat strike.

Workers are believed to be at odds with the mine over its profit-sharing incentive, although a formal list of grievances is yet to be tabled.

Operations were halted on Monday as mine management scrambled to bring disgruntled workers back to the surface.

Implats Spokesperson Johan Theron said the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) the majority union at the mine is now spearheading talks.

“Overnight, 63 have managed to come out from underground but we still have more than 2,000 people underground. The union (NUM) has managed to go down and engage with the workers underground. We are now working through the union to get this resolved and to bring everyone to the surface.”

Theron said the company is keeping a close watch on the situation to mitigate disaster.

“We have done everything from our side to make sure that the shafts are open so people can walk out whenever they want to. We also make sure that there’s water and amenities available so from our side. We have done everything we could to make it as safe as possible to allow people to come out whenever they want to.”

This article first appeared on EWN : Over 60 Bafokeng Mineworkers resurface as underground sit-in continues