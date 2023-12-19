10 tips to keep safe during last-minute holiday shopping
Shopping malls and centres are bound to be busy as people rush to get their holiday shopping done.
However, it is important to remember that you are not the only person looking to do some last-minute shopping.
Courtesy of Trellidor, we share the top 10 tips for safe shopping:
1) Avoid secluded and dangerous areas. Always try and park in well-lit areas so that you are able to take in your surroundings before getting out of and into the car.
2) Know where you can find help should you need it. This may be uniformed security staff, centre management or even SAPS if possible.
3) Have a safety plan for your children. Point out the security staff and tell them to ONLY ask these people for help if they become separated from you. Also, make sure that your child knows your cellphone number (or has it handy) in case of emergencies.
4) Prevent car jamming by making sure that your car is properly locked before walking off, try the car door to make sure.
5) Handbag safety starts with you – opt for a sling bag that rests across your body and keep it zipped up, especially in crowded areas where pickpockets can take advantage.
6) Don’t be distracted by your cellphone, this will make you an easy target. Also, refrain from using public Wi-Fi networks in public places as the connection may not be encrypted.
7) Refrain from carrying too much cash, instead opt for a debit or credit card. Make sure you hide your PIN code when using a speed point or ATM.
8) Always be on your guard with friendly strangers, they could be scam artists taking advantage of your politeness. This includes potential bogus charity fundraisers.
9) Try and take your shopping bags back to the car regularly and put them in the boot. You will have fewer things to carry and worry about, making you less of a target.
10) Have an emergency backup plan if you are shopping with children or other people. Organise a meeting point should something go wrong, such as your cellphone being stolen.
This article first appeared on 947 : 10 tips to keep safe during last-minute holiday shopping
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/petrunina/petrunina1803/petrunina180300864/98150076-modern-shopping-center-blurred-out-of-focus.jpg
