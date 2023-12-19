Silence S01 Scooter review: An eco-friendly urban vehicle





John Maytham speaks to Justus Visagie, Motoring Media Content Creator at News24.

(Listen to the interview in the audio below)

The S01 Scooter is a silent, eco-friendly, and speedy method of personal travel.

It was engineered in Spain, and its features and performance can be compared to a 150cc petrol scooter.

It runs on a removable lithium-ion battery with a 5.6kWh capacity, making it convenient to charge.

In sport mode, it can go up to 100km/h and can travel up to 133km on a single charge.

It is unlikely that they will make major gains in range, because they are not designed to travel long distances. Justus Visagie, Motoring Media Content Creator - News24

FILE: Silence S01 Scooter. Picture: Zafer, via Wikimedia Commons

The S01 is priced at R114,000 and the Silence S02 at R84,985.

Plus, you would save on fuel and maintenance costs, compared to a petrol scooter, making it a wonderful alternative.

Visagie says he believes the fuel savings will be what pushes people towards using electric vehicles.