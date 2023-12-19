



JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele said the almost half a million rand government spent to send him and his assistant to watch the Rugby World Cup final in France was budgeted for.

In a recent parliamentary reply, Cele revealed the Police Ministry spent just over R33,000 on his travel costs.

But it’s the almost R450,000 spent on his executive assistant that has sparked backlash.

Cele said his trip was sponsored by a private donor.

However, because he was travelling in his official capacity as a Minister his assistant needed to accompany him.

Speaking on the sidelines of the police annual festive season inspection in Sebokeng on Tuesday Cele said the entire matter has been blown out of proportion.

“Ministers every weekend they go for funerals, they go with their personal staff, they drive their ministerial cars nobody has calculated how much is spent on that.”

Cele said he reported the sponsored travel in his annual declaration to Parliament.

This article first appeared on EWN : Cele defends spending state money to attend Rugby World Cup final in France