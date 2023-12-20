Should wasting food be illegal? (SA's annual waste can feed ALL hungry people)





John Maytham speaks with Alan Browde, CEO and founder of SA Harvest.

(Listen to the interview in the audio below.)

South Africa generates roughly 10 tonnes of food waste annually, which is tragic for a country suffering catastrophic hunger.

The Environment Ministry recently released a draft strategy to address food losses and waste. Browde argues the strategy is too vague and not firm enough. Should food waste be criminalised?

This is not to say the suggestions are bad… we feel there are not enough guts in there. Alan Browde, CEO and Founder - SA Harvest

Picture: © gastas/123rf.com

There are things that have to be done with real muscle and decisiveness. Alan Browde, CEO and Founder - SA Harvest

SA Harvest is calling on the government to develop legislation to prevent food waste, which in South Africa is more than enough to feed every hungry person.