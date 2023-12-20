



CAPE TOWN - Iconic culinary artist and author, Fatima Sydow, has passed on after her battle with stage four cancer.

Sydow, who'd been in hospital for treatment, had for many years championed Cape Malay cuisine by sharing her love for cooking and the joy of life through her tasty and easy-to-follow recipes.

Friends and loved ones confirmed Sydow's passing on Tuesday night as tributes flooded social media.

Earlier this year, Sydow took to Instagram to urge her followers to assist with a Backabuddy campaign as her medical bills mounted and she could no longer do what she loved.

"I've been pushing this off, pushing this off still trying to work but 'ek kannie meer werkie'..."

Sydow documented her three-year-long health battle on social media platforms, often inspiring her followers to live life fully.

She celebrated her 50th birthday in November.

"There's a lot that entails being sick with cancer... stage four cancer and everything that goes with it. So, I want everyone to know I love you, stay positive. You always in my prayer, my duahs..."

Sydow's living memory will no doubt be her many recipes which she has shared generously with South Africa, and the world through her books and a six-season cooking show she filmed with her twin sister, Gadija.

This article first appeared on EWN : Fatima Sydow, beloved Cape Town TV chef & author, passes away