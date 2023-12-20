



CAPE TOWN - Public order police have arrested a woman in Gugulethu for allegedly dealing in drugs worth R1 million.

Police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk said officers patrolling the area acted on a tip-off which led to the arrest of the 49-year-old woman.

"On Tuesday, 2023-12-19 at about 09:30, the members were busy conducting crime prevention policing and stop and search operations in Guguletu when they were stopped by a concerned citizen who informed them about a possible drug storage facility at a premises in Bongani Street, New Crossroads, Gugulethu."

Van Wyk said that the officers witnessed items being dropped off and numerous people visiting the property.

"The members conducted a search of the premises and seized 14,770 mandrax tablets, three packets tik, six sachets tik, small quantity loose tik and a small quantity of cocaine worth R1 million."

The suspect is expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrates Court once charged.

This article first appeared on EWN : Gugulethu woman arrested for allegedly dealing in drugs worth R1m