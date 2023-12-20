[WATCH] YouTube 'parenting guru' Ruby Franke pleads guilty to child abuse
A Utah mother of six who gave (controversial) parenting advice on YouTube pleaded guilty to four counts of child abuse.
She was initially charged with six felony counts of aggravated child abuse with her business partner, 54-year-old Jodi Hildebrandt.
Ruby Franke, 41, entered the plea on 18 December after she tried to convince her two youngest children that they were evil, possessed and needed to repent and be punished.
In the plea agreement, she admitted to torturing her son (12) from 22 May until 30 August by forcing him into hours of physical tasks, without adequate water and “repeated and serious sunburns” that blistered.
He was denied food and was isolated from other people without access to books, notebooks or electronics.
Franke kicked him while wearing boots, held his head underwater and cut off oxygen by placing her hands over his mouth and nose.
Her husband has since filed for divorce.
Franke's sentencing is scheduled for 20 February.
The disturbing details are outlined below:
Warning: Graphic Details | This is what Ruby Franke did to her children. I am physically ill. She deserves to rot in prison for the rest of her life. pic.twitter.com/cYKIu5oO5O' Annie Elise x 10 to LIFE (@_10toLIFE) December 18, 2023
RELATED: Mommy blogger Ruby Franke arrested for child abuse. Eldest kid says, 'Finally!'
Ruby Franke: "With my deepest regret and sorrow for my family and my children..." pic.twitter.com/NumDP1L2Re' Annie Elise x 10 to LIFE (@_10toLIFE) December 18, 2023
