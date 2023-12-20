[WATCH] YouTube 'parenting guru' Ruby Franke pleads guilty to child abuse

Streaming issues? Report here
Weekend Early
03:00 - 06:00
Latest Local
No injuries reported as Simon's Town fires, fanned by winds, rage on The City Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was burning predominantly in the Simon's Town and Glencairn areas, with strong wind... 22 December 2023 3:58 PM
Manhunt underway after mother-daughter duo injured in Durban drive-by shooting KZN police are now investigating double counts of attempted murder following the Friday morning shooting of the two women in Durba... 22 December 2023 3:24 PM
SPCA lodges urgent application to interdict V&A Waterfront fireworks display The SPCA has lodged an urgent application with the High Court to interdict the display. 22 December 2023 3:18 PM
ANC reaches out-of-court settlement with Ezulweni Investments over debt dispute In a statement released by the governing party on Friday, the ANC said the matter had been resolved in the best interest of both p... 22 December 2023 1:24 PM
KZN ANC's leadership 'must answer' for any members who leave party - SANCO The civic organisation said though it wants the governing party to remain in power after the 2024 elections, it said it was concer... 21 December 2023 7:48 AM
'ANC always comes out on top and it will come out on top again' Some political analysts predict the ANC's downfall at the elections next year, but not everyone agrees. 21 December 2023 7:31 AM
[WATCH] Top Christmas ads to enjoy - the SA one has a unique twist! The festive season ad for a solar company has a local touch which ALL South Africans will appreciate. 21 December 2023 9:32 PM
Toxic positivity: Why it can cause huge damage in the workplace What exactly is toxic positivity and why should leaders be guarding against this workplace culture? 21 December 2023 8:12 PM
Investing in 2024: Is the worst over for the world economy, or still to come? After the volatility of markets in 2023 and the expectation now that the US will drop rates in 2024, there is a lot to consider fo... 21 December 2023 7:32 PM
Fire Truck Coffee: buy a cuppa something for those in service at Newlands Forest Lorraine Galp, owner of Fire Truck Coffee at Newlands Forest is spreading kindness for firefighters and those in need. 22 December 2023 3:58 PM
Kim Engelbrecht speaks on Reyka season 2: 'The stakes are high' The second season of local crime series Reyka is right around the corner. 22 December 2023 2:20 PM
From Indian to Italian, the '100 Best Cuisines in the World' for 2023/24 are... TasteAtlas Awards release '100 Best Cuisines in the World' list for 2023/2024 - did Mzansi make it? 22 December 2023 1:46 PM
[URC] Stormers vs Bulls: "It's tough competition." Stormers Coach, John Dobson Stormers and Bulls continue their rivalry tomorrow at the eighth round of the URC championship. Coach Dobson shares some thoughts. 22 December 2023 11:36 AM
Banyana star player Thembi Kgatlana signs record deal with Mexican club Thembi Kgatlana's move to Tigres marks the second-highest transfer fee in National Women's Soccer League's history. 21 December 2023 2:26 PM
South Africa takes on India in ODI-series decider in Paarl (starts at 1 pm) Can South Africa beat the mighty India in Paarl today? 21 December 2023 9:24 AM
SABC2 replaces 7de Laan with old episodes of Vetkoekpaleis from 27 years ago The first episode of Vetkoekpaleis will replay on 27 December 2023 at 6pm. 22 December 2023 10:15 AM
Can't fall asleep? Brain tapping can help! Liezel van der Westhuizen explores brain tapping, AKA the #efttapping wellness trend. 21 December 2023 2:24 PM
Steal & Plunder: Unashamedly proudly Mzansi game about illicit wealth in SA This new multiplayer card-based strategy game that pokes fun at the illicit ways of gaining wealth in a corrupt Mzansi. 21 December 2023 12:22 PM
Ukraine to legalise medical cannabis to treat wartime PTSD Ukraine has voted to legalise the use of cannabis for medical purposes including the treatment of PTSD. 22 December 2023 3:51 PM
Religious leaders marching to Bethlehem to call for peace in Palestine Life in Palestine is devastating right now, and religious leaders around the world are marching to Bethlehem to demand change. 22 December 2023 1:11 PM
Houthi rebel attacks in Red Sea force international shipping around Cape Town Houthi armed attacks are disrupting international shipping. 21 December 2023 7:58 AM
Burkina Faso scientist gives hope for ending malaria by altering mosquito DNA Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi has a roundup of business news from the continent - on The Money Show 20 December 2023 7:58 PM
Plan for rail line through Botswana gathering momentum due to Transnet failures Botswana and Namibia signed an agreement on the Trans-Kalahari Railway years ago, but South Africa's logistics crisis is fueling d... 19 December 2023 9:36 PM
Musk's Starlink continues Africa march with eSwatini launch, will SA catch up? Icasa warned just weeks ago that Starlink - part of Elon Musk's Spacex - doesn't have a license to provide satellite internet serv... 19 December 2023 7:42 PM
[WATCH] Top Christmas ads to enjoy - the SA one has a unique twist! The festive season ad for a solar company has a local touch which ALL South Africans will appreciate. 21 December 2023 9:32 PM
Should wasting food be illegal? (SA's annual waste can feed ALL hungry people) The government is looking into ways to reduce South Africa's annual food waste. 20 December 2023 7:55 AM
"Business leaders need to be practically compassionate, not empathetic" Missing Link founder Richard Mulholland says we're being lied to about the concept of empathy and its value particularly in runnin... 14 December 2023 7:38 PM
[WATCH] YouTube 'parenting guru' Ruby Franke pleads guilty to child abuse

20 December 2023 8:10 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Child abuse case
YouTubers

Franke's parenting style has faced repeated backlash since she started the popular channel in 2015.

A Utah mother of six who gave (controversial) parenting advice on YouTube pleaded guilty to four counts of child abuse.

She was initially charged with six felony counts of aggravated child abuse with her business partner, 54-year-old Jodi Hildebrandt.

Ruby Franke, 41, entered the plea on 18 December after she tried to convince her two youngest children that they were evil, possessed and needed to repent and be punished.

In the plea agreement, she admitted to torturing her son (12) from 22 May until 30 August by forcing him into hours of physical tasks, without adequate water and “repeated and serious sunburns” that blistered.

He was denied food and was isolated from other people without access to books, notebooks or electronics.

Franke kicked him while wearing boots, held his head underwater and cut off oxygen by placing her hands over his mouth and nose.

Her husband has since filed for divorce.

Franke's sentencing is scheduled for 20 February.

The disturbing details are outlined below:

RELATED: Mommy blogger Ruby Franke arrested for child abuse. Eldest kid says, 'Finally!'




