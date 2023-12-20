Autopsy report not conclusive finding of whether Kirsten Kluyts raped - advocate
JOHANNESBURG - While an autopsy report revealing Joburg teacher, Kirsten Kluyts, did not sustain obvious injuries indicating that she had been raped before being murdered, a criminal law expert says this does not mean she was not sexually assaulted.
On Tuesday, the Alexandra Magistrates Court heard there appeared to be no lacerations or abrasions around her genitalia.
But Advocate Mannie Witz has told Eyewitness News that only a district surgeon can perform the relevant medical examination to determine whether Kluyts was raped or not.
On Wednesday, the 21-year-old Varsity College student charged with the attack on Kluyts in Sandton Park in October will continue testifying in his bail application.
On Tuesday, a portion of Kluyts’ autopsy report was read into the court record by the man accused of her rape and murder on the instruction of his attorney.
"There were no obvious injuries noted on the external genitalia, libya, anus, perineal area, and the vaginal canal."
But criminal law expert, Advocate Mannie Witz, said this was not a conclusive finding of whether Kluyts was raped.
He explains how penetration could be established.
"The only way that can be established is by way of an examination by a district surgeon. And what they do is examine the person and they can see internally by the vagina and the hymen whether there was any form of penetration."
Most of the 11-page autopsy report has not been made public, except for the fact that Kluyts died of blunt force trauma to the head and was 14 weeks pregnant at the time of her death.
