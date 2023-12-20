COSATU says it will push govt for pro-poor budget that will benefit workers
JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) said it would continue to push government for a pro-poor budget in the new year that would benefit workers.
The union used its end-of-year statement to reflect on the state of affairs in the country.
COSATU said government needed to remove obstacles that were hindering economic growth in 2024.
The trade union federation compiled a list of government's shortfalls and successes for 2023.
It highlighted the salvaging of some state-owned entities (SOEs) as an important step towards economic recovery.
While COSATU raised concerns about South Africa's economic growth, it insisted that providing relief for the poor and protecting workers should be top of the agenda.
"We also need to see the government doing more to stimulate the economy, including investing in infrastructure, to give support to the poor by expanding the social relief of distress grant, linking to the food poverty line," said COSATU's parliamentary coordinator Matthew Parks.
COSATU said it would continue to engage government on a bold and aggressive budget that would move away from what it called "short-sighted budget cuts".
This article first appeared on EWN : COSATU says it will push govt for pro-poor budget that will benefit workers
Source : Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News
