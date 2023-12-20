[PICS] 5 firefighters injured, 2 hospitalised as Simon's Town blaze persists
Lester Kiewit interviews Jermaine Carelse, a spokesperson at the City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Service.
Listen below.
Efforts are ongoing to contain a wildfire that began on Tuesday morning on the mountain slopes above Castle Rock near Simon’s Town.
Five firefighters have sustained injuries, and two were taken to the hospital.
Residents in the Habour Heights area were evacuated at 12.50 am.
Carelse says that it's all hands on deck to contain the blaze, and that he looks forward to a peaceful weekend.
Footage of the raging wildfire last night near Simon's Town, Cape Town, South Africa 🇿🇦 | 19 December 2023 | #wildfire #Simonstown #Simonstownfirepic.twitter.com/TlPQI0U3qg' Disaster Tracker (@DisasterTrackHQ) December 20, 2023
Cape Town - FIRE in the Simon's Town area #CastleRock pic.twitter.com/UVTIQntLaI' TrafficSA (@TrafficSA) December 19, 2023
THANK YOU to all emergency services, volunteers and animal rescue services who are spending the night fighting fires in Simon's Town, helping people evacuate homes and rescuing pets and wild animals affected by the fires. pic.twitter.com/zjycMJB2vN' Sandie MacDonald (@sandie_macd) December 19, 2023
⚠️UPDATE ON SIMON’S TOWN FIRE by Fire & Rescue Services Spokesperson, Jermain Carelse' City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) December 19, 2023
The wind is still fanning the fire, which is moving towards Simon’s Town.
Incident Management Team 3 is activated, with an incident command post set up at Simon’s Town Fire Station.#CTNews pic.twitter.com/WpVwiYcMrF
Our teams are on the ground.Jermaine Carelse, Spokesperson – City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Service
For now, we are in good hands.Jermaine Carelse, Spokesperson – City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Service
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : X: @sandie_macd
