[PICS] 5 firefighters injured, 2 hospitalised as Simon's Town blaze persists





Lester Kiewit interviews Jermaine Carelse, a spokesperson at the City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Service.

Efforts are ongoing to contain a wildfire that began on Tuesday morning on the mountain slopes above Castle Rock near Simon’s Town.

Five firefighters have sustained injuries, and two were taken to the hospital.

Residents in the Habour Heights area were evacuated at 12.50 am.

Carelse says that it's all hands on deck to contain the blaze, and that he looks forward to a peaceful weekend.

⚠️UPDATE ON SIMON’S TOWN FIRE by Fire & Rescue Services Spokesperson, Jermain Carelse



The wind is still fanning the fire, which is moving towards Simon’s Town.



