Céline Dion has 'lost control of her muscles' - sister
A year after sharing her diagnosis of Stiff-Person Syndrome, Céline Dion’s sister Claudette says she can no longer control certain body movements.
Speaking to the French magazine 7 Jours, she revealed the singer “doesn’t have control over her muscles”.
She adds that, while the goal was always to return to the stage, it may be impossible.
“What breaks my heart is that she's always been disciplined. She's always worked hard. Our mother always told her, 'You're going to do it well, you're going to do it properly'."
In May, the Grammy Award-winning singer cancelled the remaining shows of her 'Courage Tour'.
At the time, she said it was due to her battle with the rare neurological disorder, which can cause painful muscle spasms and stiffness.
"I'm so sorry to disappoint all of you once again," Dion said.
This article first appeared on 947
