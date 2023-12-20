'Fatima Sydow never stopped the fight against dreadful disease called cancer'
Lester Kiewit interviews Ingrid Jones (co-founder and Director of Mikateko Media) about the influence of Cape Town chef Fatima Sydow, who passed away after a battle with cancer.
Listen below.
On Tuesday, the family of iconic culinary artist and author Fatima Sydow announced her passing after her battle with stage four cancer.
Sydow, who'd been in hospital for treatment, documented her three-year-long journey on social media platforms, inspiring followers to live life fully.
Jones describes Sydow as a legend, icon and pioneer in the culinary scene who changed how we view, understand and appreciate the importance of the culture and history of food.
Sydow along with her twin sister Gadija used food to bring the city and country together and had the nation standing behind her with utmost support until the very end.
Jones says that she fought with all of her strength and never shied away from showing the reality of the "dreadful disease called cancer".
She adds that Sydow's legacy will be one of changing the discourse when talking about food.
May she rest in peace.
RELATED: Fatima Sydow, beloved Cape Town TV chef & author, passes away
RELATED: Beloved Cape Town chef Fatima Sydow dies after long cancer battle
She was such a joyful personality.Ingrid Jones, Co-Founder and Director – Mikateko Media
She never stopped the fight against the absolutely dreadful disease called 'cancer'.Ingrid Jones, Co-Founder and Director – Mikateko Media
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://fatimasydow.co.za/about-fatima-sydow/
More from Local
No injuries reported as Simon's Town fires, fanned by winds, rage on
The City Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was burning predominantly in the Simon's Town and Glencairn areas, with strong winds continuing to fan the flames, making it difficult for firefighters to contain.Read More
Manhunt underway after mother-daughter duo injured in Durban drive-by shooting
KZN police are now investigating double counts of attempted murder following the Friday morning shooting of the two women in Durban’s Springfield Park.Read More
SPCA lodges urgent application to interdict V&A Waterfront fireworks display
The SPCA has lodged an urgent application with the High Court to interdict the display.Read More
Eskom announces a bright Christmas as load shedding remains suspended
The ailing power utility has managed to keep lights on since last week Thursday, marking the longest period of uninterrupted power supply since October.Read More
Friends & family to honour Zahara at memorial service ahead of EC funeral
Friends, family members and industry colleagues of the late musician popularly known as Zahara will gather at the East London International Convention Centre to remember her life and legacy.Read More
WC DA dissatisfied with allocation of new police officers in province
Of the 10,000 recently graduated police recruits, only 1,081 are expected to be deployed in the Western Cape.Read More
Cape Point closed for safety as CT firefighters battle Simon's Town blaze
Fire crews are contending with strong winds as they battle two firefronts in the area.Read More
Cape Town beachgoers urged to be extra cautious over busy Christmas period
Mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith, said there had already been four fatal drownings at Cape Town's beaches this month.Read More
Man accused of killing Gugulethu CPF member Lulama Dinginto due in court
The 56-year-old community safety activist was shot dead inside her home two weeks ago.Read More