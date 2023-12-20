May your days be merry and bright: Brackenfell's most-lit house is BACK!





Lester Kiewit interviews Rick van der Galien, owner of the best-lit house in Brackenfell.

'Tis the season! There's nothing more beautiful than watching the festive lights, whether it's in your house, the mall, the lights in Adderley Street, or Rick van der Galien's house in Brackenfell.

Every year for the past four years, van der Galien has extensively decorated his house with Christmas lights, all for a good cause; to raise money and supplies for animal shelters.

Last year, the spectacle made use of over 9000 cable ties, 20km of lights and took over one month to put up and this year is no different – other than the fact that they've gone even bigger and better!

For those wanting to experience the festive season like never before, van der Galien requests that you park at Die Gemeente met Oop Deure in Station Road to mitigate any traffic for other residents.

Details:

Address: 16 Dennegeur Road, Protea Hoogte, Brackenfell

Last day to view is 30 December

Free entry

All donations go to animal shelters

We are fully operational, we went all the way! Rick van der Galien, owner of the best-lit house in Brackenfell

We go bigger every year. Rick van der Galien, owner of the best-lit house in Brackenfell

We're definitely not the cause of loadshedding. Rick van der Galien, owner of the best-lit house in Brackenfell

