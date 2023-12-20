



JOHANNESBURG - The police said it did not have the capacity to escort every Intercape or long-distance bus across crime hotspot routes.

Intercape filed a contempt of court against the national police commissioner and transport minister for failing to protect their vehicles against attacks.

In August, Eastern Cape High Court Judge John Smith ruled that police should devise a security plan to ensure the safety of long-distance buses in areas like Cofimvaba, Butterworth, Engcobo, Tsomo, and Idutywa.

However, in their court papers, Intercape said since Smith's ruling, the attacks on their buses had not relented.

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola said law enforcement did its best with its available resources.

“We police the society in the country, and we police the roads. We cannot be able to follow each and every bus of Intercape, otherwise, I would have to take the whole police to the Eastern Cape and over the country to follow a bus all the time, but we police those routes where the buses are driving, and we think that is quite sufficient."

This article first appeared on EWN : Police can't escort every Intercape bus across crime hotspot routes – Masemola