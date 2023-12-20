What do the latest Houthi attacks in the Red Sea mean for local ports?





Lester Kiewit interviews Brian Ingpen, maritime and shipping expert.

Transport routes through the popular Red Sea, which is one of the world's most important routes for oil and liquefied natural gas shipments and consumer goods, have been thrown into disarray after a series of attacks on ships and threats posed by the rebel Houthi forces in Yemen.

In a statement, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said: "The recent escalation in reckless Houthi attacks originating from Yemen threatens the free flow of commerce, endangers innocent mariners, and violates international law."

Additionally, Evergreen Line, one of the world's largest shipping firms has "decided to temporarily stop accepting Israeli cargo with immediate effect, and has instructed its container ships to suspend navigation through the Red Sea until further notice."

Because of this, many ships will be forced to divert their route, which Kiewit suggests could be a golden opportunity for our local ports.

However, given the issue of fuel supply and the current backlog, he questions if we even have the capacity to accommodate the vessels.

While it's still early days, Ingpen doesn't expect to see a huge influx of ships in our ports, as most companies have opted for a complete suspension.

Ship / Pexels: Martin Damboldt

At the moment, I don't think we will see a huge influx of shipping. Brian Ingpen, maritime and shipping expert

