What do the latest Houthi attacks in the Red Sea mean for local ports?
Lester Kiewit interviews Brian Ingpen, maritime and shipping expert.
Listen below.
Transport routes through the popular Red Sea, which is one of the world's most important routes for oil and liquefied natural gas shipments and consumer goods, have been thrown into disarray after a series of attacks on ships and threats posed by the rebel Houthi forces in Yemen.
In a statement, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said: "The recent escalation in reckless Houthi attacks originating from Yemen threatens the free flow of commerce, endangers innocent mariners, and violates international law."
Additionally, Evergreen Line, one of the world's largest shipping firms has "decided to temporarily stop accepting Israeli cargo with immediate effect, and has instructed its container ships to suspend navigation through the Red Sea until further notice."
Because of this, many ships will be forced to divert their route, which Kiewit suggests could be a golden opportunity for our local ports.
However, given the issue of fuel supply and the current backlog, he questions if we even have the capacity to accommodate the vessels.
While it's still early days, Ingpen doesn't expect to see a huge influx of ships in our ports, as most companies have opted for a complete suspension.
RELATED: BP suspends Red Sea shipments after series of attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels
At the moment, I don't think we will see a huge influx of shipping.Brian Ingpen, maritime and shipping expert
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Pexels: Martin Damboldt
More from Local
No injuries reported as Simon's Town fires, fanned by winds, rage on
The City Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was burning predominantly in the Simon's Town and Glencairn areas, with strong winds continuing to fan the flames, making it difficult for firefighters to contain.Read More
Manhunt underway after mother-daughter duo injured in Durban drive-by shooting
KZN police are now investigating double counts of attempted murder following the Friday morning shooting of the two women in Durban’s Springfield Park.Read More
SPCA lodges urgent application to interdict V&A Waterfront fireworks display
The SPCA has lodged an urgent application with the High Court to interdict the display.Read More
Eskom announces a bright Christmas as load shedding remains suspended
The ailing power utility has managed to keep lights on since last week Thursday, marking the longest period of uninterrupted power supply since October.Read More
Friends & family to honour Zahara at memorial service ahead of EC funeral
Friends, family members and industry colleagues of the late musician popularly known as Zahara will gather at the East London International Convention Centre to remember her life and legacy.Read More
WC DA dissatisfied with allocation of new police officers in province
Of the 10,000 recently graduated police recruits, only 1,081 are expected to be deployed in the Western Cape.Read More
Cape Point closed for safety as CT firefighters battle Simon's Town blaze
Fire crews are contending with strong winds as they battle two firefronts in the area.Read More
Cape Town beachgoers urged to be extra cautious over busy Christmas period
Mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith, said there had already been four fatal drownings at Cape Town's beaches this month.Read More
Man accused of killing Gugulethu CPF member Lulama Dinginto due in court
The 56-year-old community safety activist was shot dead inside her home two weeks ago.Read More
More from Business
[WATCH] Top Christmas ads to enjoy - the SA one has a unique twist!
The festive season ad for a solar company has a local touch which ALL South Africans will appreciate.Read More
Toxic positivity: Why it can cause huge damage in the workplace
What exactly is toxic positivity and why should leaders be guarding against this workplace culture?Read More
Investing in 2024: Is the worst over for the world economy, or still to come?
After the volatility of markets in 2023 and the expectation now that the US will drop rates in 2024, there is a lot to consider for investors - expert analysis from Hywel George on The Money ShowRead More
Disciplinary action on the cards for resurfaced Impala mineworkers
Hundreds of workers downed tools on Monday in a wildcat strike over employee benefits.Read More
Clientele may extend deadline for AIG funeral policy clients after WK steps in
Funeral policy holders offloaded by AIG SA were offered help by Clientele Life, but it seems the proper systems weren't put in place in time.. Wendy Knowler goes to bat for one client left in the lurch, again.Read More
Burkina Faso scientist gives hope for ending malaria by altering mosquito DNA
Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi has a roundup of business news from the continent - on The Money ShowRead More
'Loadshedding for 82% of 2023, but at least this year none on Christmas Day'
Stats from EskomSePush cast an unforgiving light on our worst year of loadshedding yet. We get the lowdown from Dan Southwood-Wells, co-founder of the app that's been helping SA get through power cuts for 9 years now.Read More
COSATU says it will push govt for pro-poor budget that will benefit workers
In its end-of-year statement, the trade union said that providing relief for the poor and protecting workers should be top of government’s agenda for 2024.Read More
Plan for rail line through Botswana gathering momentum due to Transnet failures
Botswana and Namibia signed an agreement on the Trans-Kalahari Railway years ago, but South Africa's logistics crisis is fueling demand for its development from private investors.Read More